In Bollywood, star kids are often either embroiled in controversies or become a meme template for their acting. From Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor to Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, many new star kids have entered Bollywood in the last few years, but they have not been successful in making a debut worth remembering. But, there is one star kid in the industry who is famous for her acting skills not only in India but also abroad. This star kid has given several hit films in her over 10-year career and is one of the richest and most successful actors in Bollywood as of now. Let us tell you that the star kid, giving a lovely pose with Paresh Rawal, is none other than Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt made her acting debut as a child in the 1999 thriller film Sangharsh and then played her first leading role in Karan Johar's Student of the Year. Over the years, Alia Bhatt has played several strong and challenging roles, and now, she has become nothing short of a guarantee of a hit.

Born into the famous Bhatt family, Alia Bhatt is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. She became famous when she played Preity Zinta's childhood role in Sangharsh, however, Alia Bhatt truly established herself as a superstar after playing the role of a victim of drug abuse in Udta Punjab (2016), an undercover spy in Raazi (2018), a possessive girlfriend in Gully Boy (2019), and the title role of a prostitute in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).

Her last two films, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), further established her as a superstar, having done phenomenally well at the box office.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next join the YRF Spy Universe in a female-led installment titled Alpha, and in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Alia Bhatt is married into the famed Kapoor family of Bollywood. She tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's son, in April 2022. On November 6, the same year, Alia Bhatt gave birth to her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha.

