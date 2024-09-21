Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This boy becomes 'IPS officer' after buying uniform, pistol for Rs 2 lakh arrested while showing off, watch viral video

This country once ruled half of the world, now is in 100% debt, here are other developed nations facing similar issue

Meet actress, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's heroine who claimed to be cast as 'furniture' in films, lost roles due to...

Tirupati laddu row: Temple trust's big assurance to devotees amid ‘beef tallow’ in prasadam, says 'divinity, purity of..

'BJP spreading lies, desperate to...': Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on his Sikh remark in US

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This boy becomes 'IPS officer' after buying uniform, pistol for Rs 2 lakh arrested while showing off, watch viral video

This boy becomes 'IPS officer' after buying uniform, pistol for Rs 2 lakh arrested while showing off, watch viral video

This country once ruled half of the world, now is in 100% debt, here are other developed nations facing similar issue

This country once ruled half of the world, now is in 100% debt, here are other developed nations facing similar issue

Meet actress, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's heroine who claimed to be cast as 'furniture' in films, lost roles due to...

Meet actress, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's heroine who claimed to be cast as 'furniture' in films, lost roles due to...

Are you aware of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's daily routine? He never skips...

Are you aware of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's daily routine? He never skips...

7 must-try local dishes in Rajasthan

7 must-try local dishes in Rajasthan

Seven world's most unique birds and their uniqueness 

Seven world's most unique birds and their uniqueness 

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

पेशावर में तालिबानी राजनयिकों ने की Pakistan की बेइज्जती, राष्ट्रगान पर खड़े होने से किया इनकार, देखें वायरल वीडियो

पेशावर में तालिबानी राजनयिकों ने की Pakistan की बेइज्जती, राष्ट्रगान पर खड़े होने से किया इनकार, देखें वायरल वीडियो

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 best places to visit in India this October

5 best places to visit in India this October

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet actress, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's heroine who claimed to be cast as 'furniture' in films, lost roles due to...

Meet actress, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's heroine who claimed to be cast as 'furniture' in films, lost roles due to...

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's heroine who claimed to be cast as 'furniture' in films, lost roles due to...

This actress was quite popular in 2000 and was the lead actress in several superhits and blockbusters. However, as years passed, she became irrelevant and slowly faded away from the showbiz.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 06:26 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet actress, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's heroine who claimed to be cast as 'furniture' in films, lost roles due to...
The actress who vanished from Bollywood after working with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actors do come with a shelf life. Very few artiste are able to keep themselves relevant for decades. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar are some of the biggest examples of stars who entertained generations. When it comes to actresses, the category of relevant entertainers shrinks further. 

Actresses like Sridevi and Kareena Kapoor are among the rare few who maintained their stardom even after marriage. Today we will discuss an actress who was quite popular in 2000. She has been part of several blockbusters and worked with the A-listers. However, her success lasted for a few years, and then she vanished from the films. She tried her luck on television, but it didn't help her much. 

The actress who lost stardom is...

Rimi Sen, the actress made her film debut with Bengali movie Paromitar Ek Din. Rimi made her Bollywood debut with Priyadarshan's iconic comedy film Hungama (2003). With each passing years, Rimi grew stronger at the box office. Her work in films like Dhoom, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri, and Golmaal: Fun Unlimited was praised by the masses. 

Why did Rimi Sen lose stardom? 

In a few of her old interviews, Rimi claimed that she lost roles due to nepotism. Rimi also asserted that the lack of strong roles for women is another reason why she lost interest in films.

Rimi Sen was used as 'furniture' in films

While talking to Hindustan Times, Rimi said, "Main comedy films kar kar ke thak gayi thi (I was tired of comedy films), there used to be not much of a role for me there. Mera sirf furniture role hota tha. I had a good role in only a few, like Hungama and Johnny Gaddaar, the latter didn’t work, and that’s the kind of work I wanted to do."

Why Rimi Sen never asked help from her co-stars 

In another interview, Rimi opened up about not staying in touch or asking for guidance from co-stars Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, She said "I can’t ask anyone for help. Jab tak gidgidao nahin, help nahin milti hai. Why won’t other people look for their own benefit? Why will someone go out of their way to help someone?" After her fading film career, Rimi was also seen in Bigg Boss 9. Her last on-screen appearance was in Budhia Singh – Born to Run (2016).

Read: This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Final farewell to...': Home Minister Amit Shah says this about naxalism

'Final farewell to...': Home Minister Amit Shah says this about naxalism

Meet man, who left NDA due to depression, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, his AIR was...

Meet man, who left NDA due to depression, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, his AIR was...

Weather update: Delhi-NCR witnesses improved AQI after continuous rains, check IMD forecast here

Weather update: Delhi-NCR witnesses improved AQI after continuous rains, check IMD forecast here

Meet man who was world's richest man, richer than Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, then lost Rs 5856175 crore due to...

Meet man who was world's richest man, richer than Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, then lost Rs 5856175 crore due to...

Watch: Alia Bhatt comes face to face with husband Ranbir Kapoor’s 'ex-girlfriend', actress’ reaction goes viral

Watch: Alia Bhatt comes face to face with husband Ranbir Kapoor’s 'ex-girlfriend', actress’ reaction goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 best places to visit in India this October

5 best places to visit in India this October

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian cities

7 foods named after Indian cities

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement