Meet actress, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's heroine who claimed to be cast as 'furniture' in films, lost roles due to...

This actress was quite popular in 2000 and was the lead actress in several superhits and blockbusters. However, as years passed, she became irrelevant and slowly faded away from the showbiz.

Actors do come with a shelf life. Very few artiste are able to keep themselves relevant for decades. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar are some of the biggest examples of stars who entertained generations. When it comes to actresses, the category of relevant entertainers shrinks further.

Actresses like Sridevi and Kareena Kapoor are among the rare few who maintained their stardom even after marriage. Today we will discuss an actress who was quite popular in 2000. She has been part of several blockbusters and worked with the A-listers. However, her success lasted for a few years, and then she vanished from the films. She tried her luck on television, but it didn't help her much.

The actress who lost stardom is...

Rimi Sen, the actress made her film debut with Bengali movie Paromitar Ek Din. Rimi made her Bollywood debut with Priyadarshan's iconic comedy film Hungama (2003). With each passing years, Rimi grew stronger at the box office. Her work in films like Dhoom, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri, and Golmaal: Fun Unlimited was praised by the masses.

Why did Rimi Sen lose stardom?

In a few of her old interviews, Rimi claimed that she lost roles due to nepotism. Rimi also asserted that the lack of strong roles for women is another reason why she lost interest in films.

Rimi Sen was used as 'furniture' in films

While talking to Hindustan Times, Rimi said, "Main comedy films kar kar ke thak gayi thi (I was tired of comedy films), there used to be not much of a role for me there. Mera sirf furniture role hota tha. I had a good role in only a few, like Hungama and Johnny Gaddaar, the latter didn’t work, and that’s the kind of work I wanted to do."

Why Rimi Sen never asked help from her co-stars

In another interview, Rimi opened up about not staying in touch or asking for guidance from co-stars Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, She said "I can’t ask anyone for help. Jab tak gidgidao nahin, help nahin milti hai. Why won’t other people look for their own benefit? Why will someone go out of their way to help someone?" After her fading film career, Rimi was also seen in Bigg Boss 9. Her last on-screen appearance was in Budhia Singh – Born to Run (2016).

Read: This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..