This actress made a promising start in Bollywood and she was considered to be the next Urmila Matondkar of Ram Gopal Varma, but sadly her career ended in just 12 years.

Bollywood is an unpredictable place. Hundreds and millions try their luck, but only some manage to break into the competitive industry. Today we will talk about an actress who tried hard to become a star. She was touted as the next Urmila Matondkar, and she had impressed the critics with her performances multiple times. However, this actress quit films in 12 years despite multiple chances and went into oblivion.

Meet Antara Mali: The actress who failed to capture the audience

Antara Mali, daughter of celebrated Indian photographer Jagdish Mali, has worked predominately in Hindi and acted in Malayalam and Telugu films. Antara made her debut with 1998 film Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge! Though the movie was a disaster, Antara caught the attention of the director Ram Gopal Varma. RGV cast Antara in the Telugu film Prem Katha and also took her in Mast (1999), Road (2002), Company (she played Ajay Devgn's wife), Darna Mana Hai (2003), and Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon RGV attempted to create a new Urmila with Antara, but even he failed to do so. Antara's tribute to Madhuri Dixit with Main Madhuri Dixit Banna... impressed critics, but it failed at the box office.

Antara Mali also failed as a director?

In 2005, Antara decided to lead and direct a comedy-drama Mr ya Mrs, and this film couldn't save her doomed career. After this film, she took a sabbatical from films, and then tried to make a comeback in 2010 with Amol Palekar's ...And Once Again. This movie was a washout from Day 1. After this film, Antara quit films.

Antara's personal life

In 2009, Antara married Che Kurrien, editor of GQ Magazine and they are blessed with a daughter. However, Antara has never brought her daughter into the limelight.

Antara abandoned her father?

In January 2013, Antara made headlines after there were reports that her father Jagdish, was rescued in semi-nude condition from the streets of Versova by actress Mink Brar and that Antara had abandoned her father because she was pregnant and couldn't manage both homes. Mink gave interviews and asked the film fraternity to help Sr Mali. However, Antara later gave clarification that her father was 'not mentally hit', but got disoriented once in six months, and even forgot his insulin shots. Slamming Mink's statement on her father as a publicity stunt, Antara clarified that his father was alright and healthy. However, Jagdish Mali died on May 13, 2013.

Also read: This Ranbir Kapoor film was boycotted by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan fans, not Animal, Bombay Velvet, Jagga Jasoos

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.