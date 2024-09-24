Meet actress who made super flop debut, now four times richer than her husband, is currently going viral for..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pushpa producer denies Allu Arjun's involvement in Jani Master's sexual assault case: 'Why will he stop someone from...'

Meet man, who founded one of India’s oldest Rs 10000 crore company that roped in Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit for...

MPox Clade 1 variant reported in this Indian state, know symptoms

This state has banned and restricted smartphones in public schools with 59 lakh students

People start speaking ‘English’ after drinking alcohol due to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

Pushpa producer denies Allu Arjun's involvement in Jani Master's sexual assault case: 'Why will he stop someone from...'

Pushpa producer denies Allu Arjun's involvement in Jani Master's sexual assault case: 'Why will he stop someone from...'

Meet man, who founded one of India’s oldest Rs 10000 crore company that roped in Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit for...

Meet man, who founded one of India’s oldest Rs 10000 crore company that roped in Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit for...

10 NASA wallpaper images of Galactic 'Fossil'

10 NASA wallpaper images of Galactic 'Fossil'

What is the right time to wake up in morning?

What is the right time to wake up in morning?

9 Bollywood films that are remakes of Korean movies

9 Bollywood films that are remakes of Korean movies

मरा समझ पोस्टमार्टम कर रहे थे डॉक्टर, अचानक उठ खड़ा हुआ शख्स, बोला- अभी मैं जिंदा हूं...

मरा समझ पोस्टमार्टम कर रहे थे डॉक्टर, अचानक उठ खड़ा हुआ शख्स, बोला- अभी मैं जिंदा हूं...

Jharkhand News: मधुमक्खियों का जहरीला डंक, झारखंड में एक ही परिवार के 4 लोगों की जान गई 

Jharkhand News: मधुमक्खियों का जहरीला डंक, झारखंड में एक ही परिवार के 4 लोगों की जान गई 

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet actress who made super flop debut, now four times richer than her husband, is currently going viral for..

Meet actress who made super flop debut, now four times richer than her husband, is currently going viral for..

India's richest actress received Rs 25 as her first salary, became biggest female star, died young and penniless at...

India's richest actress received Rs 25 as her first salary, became biggest female star, died young and penniless at...

This actress named first female superstar of Bollywood, husband won’t allow biopic on her, remake found her glory

This actress named first female superstar of Bollywood, husband won’t allow biopic on her, remake found her glory

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who made super flop debut, now four times richer than her husband, is currently going viral for..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World in 1994. If she had entered the film industry immediately after the pageant, Aamir Khan's 'Raja Hindustani' would have been her first film.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 07:58 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actress who made super flop debut, now four times richer than her husband, is currently going viral for..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently in the news not only about the rumours of her divorce from Abhishek Bachchan but also for her recent public appearance at the Paris Fashion Week. The actress has constantly been part of the public discourse with everything she says or does gaining momentum. This influence that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holds on the film industry despite being a part of it for 27 years makes her the richest Indian actress. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World in 1994. If she had entered the film industry immediately after the pageant, Aamir Khan's 'Raja Hindustani' would have been her first film. However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has always believed in breaking the norms, decided to focus on modeling before diving into acting as a profession. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her Tamil and Bollywood debut in the same year. She first appeared in Mani Ratnam's 'Iruvar', co-starring Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Tabu, and Revathi. The film was a critical success. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan then made her Bollywood debut opposite Bobby Deol in 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya'. This film was a super flop at the box office and didn't do Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's career any favours. 

After this, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked in a few commercially successful Tamil films, but could not star in a hit role in Bollywood. Her breakthrough finally came with 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' which was a super hit and made Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a superstar. 

After 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked in many massive hits like 'Devdas', 'Dhoom 2', 'Guru', and 'Robot'. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's period films 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' (2022) and 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' (2023).

All of her films and her unmatched international presence are why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is still ruling the rooster after nearly 30 years as part of the industry. Reports say she is the richest actress in India with a net worth of around Rs 862 crore. Her endorsement of high-end products in India and abroad brings in about Rs 6-7 crore each day. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also an investor in startups and real estate which add to her massive wealth. 

In comparison, her husband Abhishek Bachchan has a reported net worth of Rs 280 crore, and charges around Rs 5-10 crore per film. This statistic makes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan four times richer than her husband. 

The couple, who got married in 2007 in an intimate ceremony, are currently grabbing headlines for their rumoured divorce. However, neither of them has made an official statement about the same. They are parents to Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born in November 2011. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet star who once worked as hotel servant, starved for days, struggled to pay rent; is now biggest villain in....

Meet star who once worked as hotel servant, starved for days, struggled to pay rent; is now biggest villain in....

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to reshuffle cabinet today; four ministers to be dropped, 5 new faces inducted

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to reshuffle cabinet today; four ministers to be dropped, 5 new faces inducted

Meet man, one of youngest Indian CEOs, has net worth of Rs 4300 crore, runs company worth Rs...

Meet man, one of youngest Indian CEOs, has net worth of Rs 4300 crore, runs company worth Rs...

France's BIG offer to India ahead of NSA Ajit Doval's visit to country to hold bilateral talks with...

France's BIG offer to India ahead of NSA Ajit Doval's visit to country to hold bilateral talks with...

Meet man, who cleared JEE twice but left IIT, cracked UPSC exam with AIR 38, resigned as IAS officer to become…

Meet man, who cleared JEE twice but left IIT, cracked UPSC exam with AIR 38, resigned as IAS officer to become…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

Meet 5 non-IIT graduates behind India’s top startups

Meet 5 non-IIT graduates behind India’s top startups

Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement