Meet actress who made super flop debut, now four times richer than her husband, is currently going viral for..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World in 1994. If she had entered the film industry immediately after the pageant, Aamir Khan's 'Raja Hindustani' would have been her first film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently in the news not only about the rumours of her divorce from Abhishek Bachchan but also for her recent public appearance at the Paris Fashion Week. The actress has constantly been part of the public discourse with everything she says or does gaining momentum. This influence that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holds on the film industry despite being a part of it for 27 years makes her the richest Indian actress.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World in 1994. If she had entered the film industry immediately after the pageant, Aamir Khan's 'Raja Hindustani' would have been her first film. However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has always believed in breaking the norms, decided to focus on modeling before diving into acting as a profession.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her Tamil and Bollywood debut in the same year. She first appeared in Mani Ratnam's 'Iruvar', co-starring Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Tabu, and Revathi. The film was a critical success. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan then made her Bollywood debut opposite Bobby Deol in 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya'. This film was a super flop at the box office and didn't do Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's career any favours.

After this, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked in a few commercially successful Tamil films, but could not star in a hit role in Bollywood. Her breakthrough finally came with 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' which was a super hit and made Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a superstar.

After 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked in many massive hits like 'Devdas', 'Dhoom 2', 'Guru', and 'Robot'. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's period films 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' (2022) and 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' (2023).

All of her films and her unmatched international presence are why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is still ruling the rooster after nearly 30 years as part of the industry. Reports say she is the richest actress in India with a net worth of around Rs 862 crore. Her endorsement of high-end products in India and abroad brings in about Rs 6-7 crore each day. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also an investor in startups and real estate which add to her massive wealth.

In comparison, her husband Abhishek Bachchan has a reported net worth of Rs 280 crore, and charges around Rs 5-10 crore per film. This statistic makes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan four times richer than her husband.

The couple, who got married in 2007 in an intimate ceremony, are currently grabbing headlines for their rumoured divorce. However, neither of them has made an official statement about the same. They are parents to Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born in November 2011.