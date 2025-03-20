Aishwarya Rai then worked in a few commercially successful Tamil films but her dream of becoming a Bollywood superstar could not be fulfilled. Finally, in 1999, Aishwarya Rai got her breakthrough after she starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam opposite Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a part of the film industry for over 27 years and, to this date, continues to rule the rooster, always grabbing headlines for either her personal or professional life. Aishwarya Rai has regularly been part of the public discourse with everything she says or does gaining momentum. This influence that Aishwarya Rai holds is what also makes her one of the richest actresses in the film industry.

Aishwarya Rai did not start her career with films but concentrated on modeling before entering the industry. After being crowned Miss World in 1994, Aishwarya Rai was offered the lead role opposite Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani, however, she decided to focus on modeling before diving into acting as a profession.

Aishwarya Rai eventually made her debut in 1997 in both Tamil and Hindi films. She first appeared in Mani Ratnam's Iruvar opposite Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Tabu, and Revathi. The film was a critical success with audiences in awe of Aishwarya Rai's beauty.

Aishwarya Rai, however, did not have great luck when it came to her Bollywood debut. The actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Bobby Deol in Aur Pyar Ho Gaya but despite the star power, the film flopped badly at the box office.

Aishwarya Rai then worked in a few commercially successful Tamil films but her dream of becoming a Bollywood superstar could not be fulfilled. Finally, in 1999, Aishwarya Rai got her breakthrough after she starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam opposite Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn. The film proved to be a super hit and made Aishwarya Rai a superstar.

Over the years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked in many massive hits like Devdas, Dhoom 2, Guru, Robot, and most recently in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022), and Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023). With an array of hit films and massive brand endorsement deals, Aishwarya Rai is one of the richest actresses in Bollywood.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has an estimated net worth of Rs 900 crores, making her four times richer than even her husband Abhishek Bachchan. Her endorsement of high-end products in India and abroad brings in about Rs 6-7 crore each day. The actress is also an active investor in startups and real estate which add to her enormous wealth.

In comparison, her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, has a reported net worth of Rs 280 crore, and charges around Rs 5-10 crore per film. This makes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan four times richer than her husband.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been married to Abhishek Bachchan since 2007. They are parents to Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born in November 2011.

