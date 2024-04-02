Meet actress who owns luxurious villa in Dubai, Rs 21 crore bungalow, charges Rs 12 crore for one film, net worth is..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, owns India’s most expensive supercar, bought Rolls-Royce SUV even before Ambani, he is…

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Big boost for Congress in Telangana as BRS MLA Kadiyam Kavya joins party, named Warangal candidate

This film is the biggest opening Bollywood film in North America in 2024; and it's not Fighter, Shaitaan, Article 370

Meet man who tells Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor what to eat in their diet, his fee is...

Meet Indian woman who failed to get a job, started selling waste from home, now owns 9 companies worth Rs 800 crore in..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, owns India’s most expensive supercar, bought Rolls-Royce SUV even before Ambani, he is…

This film is the biggest opening Bollywood film in North America in 2024; and it's not Fighter, Shaitaan, Article 370

Meet man who tells Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor what to eat in their diet, his fee is...

Health benefits of consuming amla

8 superfoods that are natural blood purifiers

Benefits of eating papaya on an empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet superstar, who lived in chawl, garage; now owns Rs 30 crore bungalow, houses in 3 countries, cars worth Rs 15 crore

India's most profitable film earned 30 times its Rs 60 lakh-budget, bigger hit than Kashmir Files, Kerala Story, Kantara

Meet actress who owns luxurious villa in Dubai, Rs 21 crore bungalow, charges Rs 12 crore for one film, net worth is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who owns luxurious villa in Dubai, Rs 21 crore bungalow, charges Rs 12 crore for one film, net worth is..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was in a relationship with Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi before she tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. The couple welcomed their first child in 2011 - a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 12:00 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful actresses in the world and also the richest actress in India. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made a name for herself not only through Hindi films but also in many South movies. Aishwarya Rai was also crowned as the winner at the Miss World 1994 pageant and also been bestowed with Padma Shri (2009) and Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (2012).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was born in November 1973 in Mangalore, Karnataka. She was raised in a traditional South Indian family. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was in a relationship with Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi before she tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. The couple welcomed their first child in 2011 - a daughter named Aaradhya. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is 50 now but is still considered one of the most influential Indian actresses. She was last seen in 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' and 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' where her role and character were much loved and appreciated by the fans. 

Today, we are going to tell you about some of the most expensive things owned by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's luxurious Dubai home

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lives in Mumbai at Jalsa, the Bachchan family's home. However, the actress also owns a luxurious house in Dubai which she bought for Rs 15 crore. Her Dubai home is located in Sanctuary Falls in Jumeirah Golf Estates. Her Dubai home is equipped with an in-house gym, swimming pool, and a Scavolini-designed kitchen, among other luxurious amenities. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 5 BHK bungalow in Bandra

Back in 2015, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan bought a 5BHK bungalow in Bandra that cost her Rs 21 crore. The home is spread across 5,500 sq ft and is located in one of the poshest areas of Mumbai. It is currently valued at Rs 50 crore reportedly.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fleet of cars 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly owns a Rolls Royce Ghost (Rs. 6.95 crore), Audi A8L (Rs. 1.34 crore), Mercedes-Benz S500 (Rs. 1.98 crore), Mercedes Benz S350d Coupe (Rs. 1.60 crore), and Lexus LX 570 (Rs. 2.84 crore), among others. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Dior sling bag 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan owns a Dior sling bag worth Rs 2.2 lakh. Her Dior addict lambskin sling bag is one of the many in her collection of super-expensive bags.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wedding saree 

One of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most prized possessions is her wedding saree which was made of real gold. The saree, designed by Neeta Lulla, had gold threading and multiple Swarovski crystal works. It remains one of the most expensive sarees ever worn by an Indian celebrity. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's saree costs around Rs 75 lakhs.

Let us tell you that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one the richest actresses in India with a whopping net worth of Rs 776 crore. Reports state that she charges Rs 10-12 crore for each film, depending on the length of her character in a film.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress, who starred in India's biggest flop, has no films since 2018, still more popular than Amitabh, Shah Rukh

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Kirsten Dunst says she felt miserable while doing famous upside-down kiss in Spider-Man: 'It was pouring with...'

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul set to become parents? Suniel Shetty's remark sparks speculations

This engineer-turned-soldier left home, army after falling for Bollywood star; became top villain, gave 100-crore films

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement