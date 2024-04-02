Meet actress who owns luxurious villa in Dubai, Rs 21 crore bungalow, charges Rs 12 crore for one film, net worth is..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful actresses in the world and also the richest actress in India. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made a name for herself not only through Hindi films but also in many South movies. Aishwarya Rai was also crowned as the winner at the Miss World 1994 pageant and also been bestowed with Padma Shri (2009) and Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (2012).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was born in November 1973 in Mangalore, Karnataka. She was raised in a traditional South Indian family. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was in a relationship with Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi before she tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. The couple welcomed their first child in 2011 - a daughter named Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is 50 now but is still considered one of the most influential Indian actresses. She was last seen in 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' and 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' where her role and character were much loved and appreciated by the fans.

Today, we are going to tell you about some of the most expensive things owned by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's luxurious Dubai home

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lives in Mumbai at Jalsa, the Bachchan family's home. However, the actress also owns a luxurious house in Dubai which she bought for Rs 15 crore. Her Dubai home is located in Sanctuary Falls in Jumeirah Golf Estates. Her Dubai home is equipped with an in-house gym, swimming pool, and a Scavolini-designed kitchen, among other luxurious amenities.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 5 BHK bungalow in Bandra

Back in 2015, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan bought a 5BHK bungalow in Bandra that cost her Rs 21 crore. The home is spread across 5,500 sq ft and is located in one of the poshest areas of Mumbai. It is currently valued at Rs 50 crore reportedly.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fleet of cars

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly owns a Rolls Royce Ghost (Rs. 6.95 crore), Audi A8L (Rs. 1.34 crore), Mercedes-Benz S500 (Rs. 1.98 crore), Mercedes Benz S350d Coupe (Rs. 1.60 crore), and Lexus LX 570 (Rs. 2.84 crore), among others.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Dior sling bag

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan owns a Dior sling bag worth Rs 2.2 lakh. Her Dior addict lambskin sling bag is one of the many in her collection of super-expensive bags.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wedding saree

One of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most prized possessions is her wedding saree which was made of real gold. The saree, designed by Neeta Lulla, had gold threading and multiple Swarovski crystal works. It remains one of the most expensive sarees ever worn by an Indian celebrity. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's saree costs around Rs 75 lakhs.

Let us tell you that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one the richest actresses in India with a whopping net worth of Rs 776 crore. Reports state that she charges Rs 10-12 crore for each film, depending on the length of her character in a film.