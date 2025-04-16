BOLLYWOOD
Many actresses in the industry ruled the screen for years and then suddenly disappeared from the limelight. Today, we’re talking about one such actress who charmed audiences with her beauty and appeared in several hit films, only to vanish from the film scene later on.
However, she remains quite active on social media, where she regularly shares special moments from her life along with stunning photos, staying connected with her fans. The actress we’re talking about is celebrating her 42nd birthday today.
Born on November 21, 1982, in Mumbai, she began her journey in the entertainment world after winning the Miss India Worldwide title in 1999. She made her acting debut in 2001 and went on to appear in over 20 films during her 12-year stint in the industry. From starring alongside Akshay Kumar to sharing screen space with Govinda, she made her mark in Bollywood. We're talking about none other than Aarti Chhabria.
Aarti Chhabria made her film debut in 2001 with Lajja and her last film was Vyah 70 KM, which was released in 2013. In her 12-year-long career, she was featured in several hit films like Awara Paagal Deewana, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Heyy Babyy, gaining popularity for her performances.
However, her real fame didn’t just come from films—it was her work in commercials that brought her into the spotlight. She became a familiar face through hundreds of advertisements, endorsing top brands. Despite working with big stars and achieving success, Aarti gradually stepped away from the film industry.
During her 12-year-long career, Aarti Chhabria worked in over 300 advertisements, endorsing everything from ice creams to face washes and toothpastes. She also appeared in several music albums. After her 2013 Punjabi film Vyah 70 KM, she took a break from both films and commercials. However, she made a brief return in 2022, appearing in an advertisement with Salman Khan. In 2018, Aarti married Visharad Beedassy, an Australia-based tax consultant, and has since stepped away from the film industry. She now lives in Australia with her family.
Although Aarti Chhabria has distanced herself from the film industry, she remains quite active on social media. This year, at the age of 41, she became a mother. She gave birth to a baby boy, whom she named Yuvan, on March 4.
She added, "When you are delivering at 41, it’s not as easy as when you are in your 20s or 30s.”
