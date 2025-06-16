Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan has worked with top Indian superstars including Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Mohanlal. Her husband Santosh Hegde is a retired corporate professional, who was the former CEO of the Pune-based pharmaceuticals company Bilcare Research.

From Farhan Akhtar-Zoya Akhtar and Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor to Farah Khan-Sajid Khan and Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan, there have been many brother and sister duo working in the Hindi film industry. Another addition to this list, which isn't talked about enough, is Nikhat Khan and her superstar brother Aamir Khan. Born on August 4, 1962 to the legendary producer Tahir Hussain and his wife Zeenat Hussain, Nikhat Khan is the eldest of the four children. She has another sister Farhat Khan and two brothers, Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan. While Aamir is one of the biggest superstars, his brother Faisal couldn't succeed in Bollywood.

Nikhat made her acting debut at the age of 57 in the 2019 film Mission Mangal, which was headlined by Akshay Kumar. She has since then played pivotal roles in multiple successful movies such as the Ajay Devgn-led 2020 historical drama Tanhaji, the 2023 action thriller Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, and the Mohanlal-starrer 2025 action drama L2: Empuraan, which is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

In his recent interview while promoting Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan was accused of promoting love jihad in his 2014 film PK, in which an Indian Hindu woman (Anushka Sharma) is seen in a relationship with a Pakistani Muslim man (Sushant Singh Rajput). Defending his film, the Lagaan actor told India TV, "When people from two religions, particularly Hindu and Muslim, fall in love and get married, that's not always love jihad. This is just humanity. It's above religion. My sisters and daughters have married Hindus. Nikhat is married to Santosh, Farhat is married to Rajeev, Ira is married to Nupur. Will you call that love jihad too?".

Nikhat's husband Santosh Hegde is a retired corporate professional, who was the former CEO of the Pune-based pharmaceuticals company Bilcare Research. He has a son named Shravan Hegde from his first marriage, and a daughter Seher Hegde with Nikhat. Aamir's sister Farhat is married to Rajeev Dutta, brother of his first ex-wife Reena Dutta. The Dangal actor's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her fitness coach Nupur Shikhare in 2024.

