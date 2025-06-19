Today, this actor stars in big-budget films and owns a lavish home worth Rs 44 crore, but his early days in Mumbai were full of challenges.

Rajkummar Rao’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. From being a struggling newcomer with just Rs 18 in his bank account to becoming one of Bollywood’s most respected actors, his rise is all about hard work, passion, and never giving up.

From No Food to Big Screen Dreams

Rajkummar came from a middle-class family in Gurgaon and always dreamt of becoming an actor. But the path wasn’t easy. He once shared that he didn’t even have enough money to pay his school fees, his teachers helped him out. When he came to Mumbai, he struggled to pay rent and often had to survive on just Parle-G biscuits and Frooti. There were days when he had only Rs 18 in his account, and even his friend had just Rs 23. Despite all this, he never gave up on acting.

Rejected for Eyebrows, Now a Top Actor

In the early days, Rajkummar even faced rejections for his looks. He recalled that someone once rejected him for a role just because of his eyebrows. While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Rajkummar said, “I was told so many things. You are not tall enough, your build is not right, your eyebrows are not in a certain shape and many other weird things. And I was like what, what about acting? wo kisko chahiye (does anyone want that)."

But that didn’t stop him. He made his acting debut with a small role in Rann, got his first lead in Love Sex Aur Dhokha, and slowly proved his talent with films like Shahid, Queen, Stree, and Talaash. His dedication and powerful performances won over both critics and the audience.

Now Among Bollywood’s Actors

Today, Rajkummar Rao is among Bollywood’s top actors. He reportedly charges ₹6 crore per film and has delivered massive hits, including Stree, which was a part of a franchise that crossed ₹800 crore globally. His recent film Srikanth, where he plays the lead role, has received praise from both viewers and critics. Rajkummar’s journey shows that with talent and persistence, even the biggest dreams can come true.