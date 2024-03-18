Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga...,' PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark

New SIM card rule: Key update for mobile phone users, new limitation to come into effect from July 1

Meet Australia's richest Indian, once earned Rs 2500 a month, now runs Rs 105600 crore firm, no match for Ambani, Adani

Elvish Yadav confesses to arranging snake venom at rave parties: Report

How son became beacon of hope for bankrupt Anil Ambani, made a Rs 2000 crore fortune by…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga...,' PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark

New SIM card rule: Key update for mobile phone users, new limitation to come into effect from July 1

Meet Australia's richest Indian, once earned Rs 2500 a month, now runs Rs 105600 crore firm, no match for Ambani, Adani

7 bowlers with most wickets in WPL 2024

8 superfoods to get rid of headache

Weight loss: Best exercises to reduce hip fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

WPL 2024 Final: RCB vs DC Fantasy XI I Players To Watch Out In Bangalore Vs Delhi Match | DC Vs RCB

Meet actor, who worked with Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra, sold papad in theatres, now sells fruits for living

Vicky Kaushal says Sam Bahadur, Animal's box office clash was Test match: 'We knew we needed...'

Meet singer, who charges Rs 20 crore a song, has Rs 400 crore debt due to gambling habit, 'owned' by casino, lives in...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor, who worked with Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra, sold papad in theatres, now sells fruits for living

This actor, who once used to sell papad in theatres, later worked with Priyanka Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 11:33 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Bollywood actor who now sells fruits
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many people come to Mumbai with the dream to become an actor but only a few of them are able to make a mark and become stars. One such actor who followed his passion for acting worked with Ayushmann Khurrana and Priyanka Chopra and now sells fruit for a living. 

The actor we are talking about has done several side roles in popular, hit films, however, during the lockdown, his financial conditions pushed him to work as a fruit seller. He is none other than Solanki Diwakar. 

Solanki Diwakar revealed in an interview with Zee News that he developed a passion for acting while he used to sell papads during intervals in theatres. He said it's a compulsion for him to sell fruit now because he doesn't get much work in Bollywood. He said, "Today I would not sell fruits if I earned enough money acting in films - if I got work regularly all through the year and got paid enough to sustain my family. Given a chance, I would want to act in a 1000 films, but it's my bad luck that I don't get roles frequently. So it's my majboori (compulsion) that I have to sell fruits because I have no other option.”

Solanki Diwakar has worked in films like Dream Girl which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, The White Tiger, which also stars Priyanka Chopra, and Sonchiriya starring Sushant Singh Rajput. He made his debut in the 2014 film Titli in which he played the role of a wedding card guy. He has also worked in web series like Breathe: Into The Shadows starring Abhishek Bachchan and played the role of security guard and in Taandav. He was also recently seen in Shahid Kapoor's hit film Bloody Daddy. 

Solanki Diwakar is a fruit seller by profession and has been doing this job for 10 years in Delhi. He sometimes gets small roles in films. While speaking to ANI, during Covid-19, he said, “With the lockdown being extended I have to take care of my needs. I have to pay my rent and also need money to meet the expenses of my family. So I have turned back to selling fruits. If not the virus, then hunger will definitely kill me and my two sons.”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

US Presidential Election 2024: 'Blood bath in country if…,' says Donald Trump

Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 3: Adah's film mints only Rs 2 crore in opening weekend, lags behind...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission to announce poll dates today

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalls being 'uncomfortable, shaking from fear' during 'Oo Antava' shoot: 'For me it was...'

Russia-NATO conflict is 'one step away' from World War III: President Vladimir Putin

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement