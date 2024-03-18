Meet actor, who worked with Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra, sold papad in theatres, now sells fruits for living

This actor, who once used to sell papad in theatres, later worked with Priyanka Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Many people come to Mumbai with the dream to become an actor but only a few of them are able to make a mark and become stars. One such actor who followed his passion for acting worked with Ayushmann Khurrana and Priyanka Chopra and now sells fruit for a living.

The actor we are talking about has done several side roles in popular, hit films, however, during the lockdown, his financial conditions pushed him to work as a fruit seller. He is none other than Solanki Diwakar.

Solanki Diwakar revealed in an interview with Zee News that he developed a passion for acting while he used to sell papads during intervals in theatres. He said it's a compulsion for him to sell fruit now because he doesn't get much work in Bollywood. He said, "Today I would not sell fruits if I earned enough money acting in films - if I got work regularly all through the year and got paid enough to sustain my family. Given a chance, I would want to act in a 1000 films, but it's my bad luck that I don't get roles frequently. So it's my majboori (compulsion) that I have to sell fruits because I have no other option.”

Solanki Diwakar has worked in films like Dream Girl which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, The White Tiger, which also stars Priyanka Chopra, and Sonchiriya starring Sushant Singh Rajput. He made his debut in the 2014 film Titli in which he played the role of a wedding card guy. He has also worked in web series like Breathe: Into The Shadows starring Abhishek Bachchan and played the role of security guard and in Taandav. He was also recently seen in Shahid Kapoor's hit film Bloody Daddy.

Solanki Diwakar is a fruit seller by profession and has been doing this job for 10 years in Delhi. He sometimes gets small roles in films. While speaking to ANI, during Covid-19, he said, “With the lockdown being extended I have to take care of my needs. I have to pay my rent and also need money to meet the expenses of my family. So I have turned back to selling fruits. If not the virus, then hunger will definitely kill me and my two sons.”

