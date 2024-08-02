Meet actor who worked as chef, lived in one-room shed, survived on wife’s salary; OTT made him star, now owns…

This actor, who worked in hotels, did farming, is now an OTT star.

From Akshay Kumar to Rajinikanth, many actors saw their share of struggles before they made it big in the industry. Another such actor, who used to do farming, worked as a chef, has now become a star.

The actor we are talking about has given several Rs 100-crore hits and now owns his dream house, who once lived in just on-room shed. He is none other than Pankaj Tripathi.

Pankaj Tripathi was born in a small village in Bihar, wherein his father worked as a farmer and Hindu Priest. He also worked with his father, helped him in farming. After completing high school, he relocated to Patna for further studies and pursued a course in hotel management. During this time, he worked as a kitchen supervisor at Patna's Maurya Hotel.

While speaking to PTI, he mentioned, "I used to work in a hotel kitchen at night and do theatre in the morning. After finishing my night shift - I did it for two years - I used to come back and sleep for five hours and then do theatre from 2-7 pm and then again hotel work from 11-7 in the morning."

He used to live in a one-room shed with his wife and survived on his wife’s money. They lived in a one-room shed with its tin roof in Patna. He recalled how he lived off his wife’s salary and said, “My wife Mridula and I survived on her income in Mumbai. She was a qualified school teacher and she got a job in Mumbai while I did what all out-of-town actors in Mumbai do... Struggle.”

However, soon his days of struggle vanished when he became a star on OTT with shows like Mirzapur, Sacred Games and Criminal Justice. The actor is now shining in the mainstream cinema too with his films like OMG 2, Stree and more.

He has now bought his dream house in Madh Island Mumbai and lives a peaceful life with his family. The sea-facing house includes interiors featuring wooden furniture designed by Mysore artisans, artifacts, ample plants, large windows that allow ample natural light, and a well-equipped and spacious kitchen. The actor now reportedly charges Rs 12 crore per show and is one of the highest-paid OTT stars. The actor reportedly has a net worth of Rs 40 crore.

