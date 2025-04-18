This actor was born to a fruit seller who had moved to Delhi from Lahore after the partition of India.

Krishan Kumar is the one in the center, wearing a brown and green jacket.

Gulshan Kumar, the founder of T-Series, is one of the most well-known figures in India. He started India’s biggest music label in July 1983. Today, the Kumar family's total net worth is over Rs. 10,000 crores, which is more than the Bachchans (Rs. 4500 crore), Kapoors (Rs. 2000 crore), and Chopras (Rs. 8000 crore).

His vision made his family one of the richest in India, but his brother, Krishan Kumar, also played a big part with his successful career as an actor and film producer. While Krishan didn't gain the same fame as Gulshan, he still made a significant impact in the film industry with his work.

About Krishnan Kumar Dua

Krishan Kumar Dua was born into a Punjabi Hindu family. His father, Chandrabhan, was a fruit seller who had moved to Delhi from Lahore after the partition of India. He is the younger brother of Gulshan Kumar, the founder of Super Cassettes Industries/T-Series.

Unlike his brother Gulshan Kumar, who focused on music production, Krishan Kumar began his career as an actor. While Gulshan was building a name in the music world, Krishan made his acting debut in 1993 with the film Aaja Meri Jaan.

In the film, Krishan Kumar played the role of 'Chand Kapoor' and got mixed reviews for his performance. Despite that, he went on to act in several other films over the years, including Kasam Teri Kasam, Shabnam, Bewafa Sanam, Pagla Kahin Ka, and Papa the Great.

After Gulshan Kumar's death

Gulshan Kumar was shot dead on 12 August 1997 outside the Jiteshwar Mahadev Mandir, a temple he visited daily in Jeet Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai. He was shot 16 times.

However, after his brother Gulshan Kumar's tragic death, Krishan Kumar stepped away from acting. His last film was Papa The Great in 2002, and after that, he never returned to the screen.

Later, Krishan Kumar shifted his focus to film production and produced several popular movies. Some of his well-known films include Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Ready, Nautanki Saala!, Airlift, Satyameva Jayate, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, De De Pyaar De, Tanhaji, Thappad, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Animal, and many others.

Daughter passed away at 21

Krishan married actress Tanya Singh, the daughter of composer Ajit Singh and sister of actress Nattasha Singh. Tragically, their only daughter, Tishaa Kumar, passed away on 18 July 2024 at the age of 21 after a long battle with cancer.