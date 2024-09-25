Twitter
In pics: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Maldives, pen heartfelt notes

Chris Hemsworth talks about his love for India, talks about Indian fans: 'I have never seen...'

Meet actress who slapped Mehmood, was called next superstar, lost stardom after debut, still single at 55, she is...

'No Umrah visa for beggars': Saudi warns this country, says it would affect...

Unable to snap up tickets for Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concert? Here's what you can do with unspent funds

Bollywood

Meet actor whose first film was a hit, career finished in 6 films, wife was deported, owns a huge business

Before entering Bollywood, aspiring actors have big dreams and goals, but only a few achieve the success they seek. Some actors struggle and fail to make an impact in the industry. Surprisingly, those with unsuccessful careers often live luxurious lives.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 01:01 PM IST

Meet actor whose first film was a hit, career finished in 6 films, wife was deported, owns a huge business
Image credit: Instagram
Today, we’ll discuss an actor who didn’t find success in Bollywood but has transformed into a successful businessman. He is Sahil Khan, an actor who didn’t manage to impress the audience with his films but still lives a luxurious life. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sahil Khan (@sahilkhan) 分享的帖子

Early life:

Sahil Khan was born in Kolkata, West Bengal, to an Indian Muslim father and a Chinese Christian mother. He grew up in relative poverty and ran away from home at the age of 15 to move to Mumbai, pursuing his dream of becoming a professional bodybuilder.

Career in Bollywood

Sahil began his career with the musical video Nachange Sari Raat by Stereo Nation. He was signed by N. Chandra to play the lead in the successful film Style which led to a sequel, Xcuse Me. He appeared in Aladin and Ramaa: The Saviour as well. Additionally, he is associated with the water brand Hunk Water.

Controversies 

Khan was rumored to have had an affair with Ayesha Shroff in 2009, which ended badly in 2014 when she filed a legal case against him. He responded by submitting intimate photos to the court, suggesting a deeper relationship.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sahil Khan (@sahilkhan) 分享的帖子

In 2014, Sahil Khan got into a gym fight with Ismail Khan, who was reportedly Sana Khan's boyfriend. Ismail attacked Sahil over a delay in a business contract. There were also rumors about Sahil starting gossip regarding Sana and Ismail's relationship, but Sahil denied those claims.

In 2023, during the Mahadev betting app investigation, Sahil was summoned by the crime branch but did not attend. He claimed to be a brand promoter for Isports247, denying any direct connection to the app. However, police alleged he was a co-owner and partner in Lotus App 247. He was later interrogated by the Mumbai Police's Special Investigation Team.

Arrest

After the Bombay High Court rejected his interim bail plea, Sahil Khan fled Mumbai and went into hiding. However, on April 28, 2024, he was arrested in Chhattisgarh by the Mumbai cyber cell's Special Investigation Team. This followed a 40-hour chase spanning 1,800 kilometers across five states, with help from the Chhattisgarh Police, due to his involvement in the Mahadev Betting App Case.

Personal life:

Sahil Khan married Negar Khan on September 21, 2003, but they divorced in July 2005. She was accused of posing topless for the Norwegian men's magazine VI Menn in 2004, but she denied it, claiming the images were manipulated.

In February 2005, she was deported from India to Norway for allegedly using false documents to obtain her work visa, having worked on a tourist visa. She and Sahil Khan stated that she had married him, which would have made her eligible for Indian citizenship.

In 2024, he remarried his 21-year-old girlfriend Milena from Belarus.

