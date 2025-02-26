Did you know there’s an interesting story behind how Shakti Kapoor got his debut role?

Bollywood star Shakti Kapoor, known for his iconic performances over the years, is one of the most beloved actors in India. He won the audience's hearts with his memorable role as the villain Vikram Singh in the 1980 movie Qurbani.

But did you know there’s an interesting story behind how Shakti Kapoor got the role? If not, let us tell you! It was actually a lucky coincidence that led to him landing this opportunity, and it ended up opening many doors for him in Bollywood.

In a conversation with DD Urdu, Shakti Kapoor shared that during his early days, he worked on an advertisement and earned around Rs 13,000. Being a car enthusiast, he used the money to buy a second-hand Fiat, which had front-opening doors.

He mentioned that he was quite fond of cars and hence bought himself a second-hand Fiat that had its doors open from the front. He said, “I was driving my Fiat on Bandra’s Linking Road when a Mercedes, in an attempt to overtake, rammed into my car, and my car moved to a corner.”

After his new car was damaged, Shakti Kapoor faced financial difficulties, even struggling to afford petrol. To recover the costs, he decided to confront the owner of the other car involved in the incident.

The actor statd, “The moment the car’s door opened, I saw the person who was driving the Mercedes was none other than Feroz Khan. All my anger vanished looking at him, and I told him that I am an actor and I requested him to give me a chance in films. He said, ‘Ya, ya will see. What have you done to my car?’ and left. There was a crowd that gathered to see him.”

Disheartened by his losses, Shakti Kapoor visited writer KK Shukla's house later that day who told him, “teri kismat kharab hai (Your luck is bad).” Feeling upset about his damaged car, Shakti Kapoor visited KK Shukla's house. KK Shukla told him he had tried to suggest him for a movie role, but the director chose the boy who had the accident with Feroz Khan earlier. He told Shakti, “When that guy got down from his car, Feroz Khan got scared, and he thought he would hit him. I want a villain like him who can scare people. He said I want that guy.”

Shakti Kapoor shared with KK Shukla that he was the one involved in the accident with Feroz Khan. KK Shukla then called Feroz Khan to let him know that the person he had been searching for was right there. This led to Shakti Kapoor being cast in the hit film Qurbani, which also starred Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna, and Amrish Puri. This film became a turning point in Shakti Kapoor's career.

As per reports, the actor now has a net worth of Rs 225 crore.