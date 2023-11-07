Headlines

Meet actor whose debut film was superhit, quit acting after consecutive flops, started business, richer than many actors

After 'Excuse Me', Sahil Khan's 2005 releases 'Yahi Hai Zindagi' and 'Double Cross' also flopped at the box-office. Sahil Khan’s 'Aladdin' and 'Rama: The Savior' also failed miserably at the box-office.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

In 2001, an actor named Sahil Khan made his Bollywood debut with a small-budgey film 'Style'. The film which also starred Sharman Joshi in lead role proved to be a hit at the box-office and Sahil Khan became an overnight star. The success of the film encouraged the makers of this film to come up with its sequel 'Excuse Me'. Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan were once again cast in lead roles in ‘Excuse Me’ but this film failed to taste success at the box-office. Sharman Joshi somehow succeeded in making a name for himself in Bollywood but Sahil Khan’s actig career never took off.

Sahil Khan stopped getting films after back-to-back flops. After 'Excuse Me', his 2005 releases 'Yahi Hai Zindagi' and 'Double Cross' also flopped at the box-office. Sahil Khan’s 'Aladdin' and 'Rama: The Savior' also failed miserably at the box-office.

There was a time when Sahil Khan was called as ‘Next Salman Khan’ as he used to give tough competition to Salman Khan in terms of body and fitness. After facing failure in Bollywood, Sahil Khan quit acting and became a fitness trainer. Today, Sahil Khan runs many gyms across the country.

According to reports, Sahil Khan decided to invest money and time in the business of making fitness supplements after quitting acting. He also spreads awareness about fitness through his YouTube channel and has over 2.8 million followers on YouTube. It is estimated that Sahil Khan’s net worth is more than Rs 100 crore.

 

