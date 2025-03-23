It was claimed that the actor would often feel insecure on set, leading him to alter scenes to outshine others, changing not just his own role but also how others acted around him.

This actor’s father worked as a hero in 30 films from 1939 to 1954 but suffered due to financial losses. Born as the youngest of six children, he then rebuilt his home and rose to fame with his career spanning from action hero in the 80s to comic hero in the 90s, with several hits in his impressive filmography. He is known for his slapstick performances and impressive dancing skills. He is none other than Govinda.

Despite his recent absence from the silver screen, Govinda remains etched in the memories of fans as one of India's most beloved actors. His inimitable comic timing and captivating dance moves continue to be unmatched, even after all these years. In a recent interview, Adi Irani, a frequent co-star of Govinda's, reminisced about his time working alongside the actor, sharing some delightful anecdotes and memories of their collaborations.

Adi shared that he and Govinda started their industry struggles around the same time. Initially, he and his friends would mock Govinda's unique dancing style, unaware that it would eventually make him famous. "While we were not together from day one, our struggle in the industry started almost together. He used to visit the studio where I learnt dancing, and at that point, me and my friends used to make fun of his style of dancing. We had no idea that one day that particular style would blow up and he would be known for it; we were fools for laughing at him,” he told Filmymantra.





Further, Adi Irani also disclosed that Govinda would often feel insecure on set, leading him to alter scenes to outshine others, changing not just his own role but also how others acted around him. "He would read the scene and then would go on to change everything, and not just his role but also the way people were acting around him in a scene. He would try to change the scene in a way that would help him shine over others in the frame,” he added.

Most recently, Govinda made headlines for his rumoured divorce with his wife Sunita. However, the speculation was blown out of proportion, prompting the couple to quash the rumours. Govinda has two children, a son Yashwardhan and a daughter Tina.