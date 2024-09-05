Meet actor whose career was ruined by scandal, went bankrupt, battled depression; then one show changed his life

Despite being from a film background, this actor had to strive for years for a hit film. His career hit a roadblock after he got involved in a love affair with the daughter of an influential filmmaker.

We often hear that star kids get an easy entry into Bollywood. However, here's an artiste who had to strive hard to make his mark in films, and despite a few hits, he could never become a star. This actor was once broke and had no money left in his bank account. After entering into films, the actor got involved with a famous actress and filmmaker, but that affair ruined his career. He battled depression and left the country for some time. He got married to his love, but they divorced, leaving him shattered. To get a push in his career, the actor participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3, and the stint gave him a new lease on his career.

Ranvir Shorey: The star kid whose background went against him

Ranveer belongs to a filmy background, In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, he said, "My father K.D. Shourie was a film producer, but I never took his help. Actually, my relationship with my father was not good. When I came into films, my father's name did not benefit me but caused me harm. People were reluctant to give me work after knowing my background. In such a situation, it was very difficult to make a name for myself. However, I have decided that I will make my future on my own." K.D. Shourie was a successful film producer, but his last few films were big flops, leaving them bankrupt. He even sold his own house to survive.

When Ranvir Shorey had no money left in his bank account

Ranvir started his career as a video jockey on Channel V. Before joining films, he even joined theatre. After entering films, the initial period was very difficult for him. As he said in the interview, from 2002-2005, he neither had a proper job nor money to survive. There was not even a penny left in the account.

Ranvir Shorey tasted success with...

In 2006, Ranvir was seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla and then Pyaar Ke Side Effects and these two films gave him the much-required push. He appeared in other popular films Traffic Signal, Ek Tha Tiger, Bombay Talkies, Bombay Talkies, Sonchiriya, Angrezi Medium, and Tiger 3.

Ranvir's biggest scandal of his life

In the early 2000s, Ranvir Shorey got romantically involved with Pooja Bhatt. They eventually started living together in an apartment. However, things took a dark turn and they had an ugly separation. Later, Pooja made charges that Ranvir would turn angry and physically attack her after drinking. However, Ranvir rejected the charges.

In another conversation, Ranvir recalled this phase as the 'biggest scandal of life', and said, "During the same time, I also encountered the biggest scandal of my life with another actress. As I was unable to cope, my brother asked me to come to the US with him for a while. I pursued a six-month acting course in the US and borrowed money from my brother. After returning from the US, I started shooting for The Great Indian Comedy Show in 2005”.

Ranvir got married to Kokana Sen Sharma in 2010, and they welcomed son Haroon in 2011. However, they got separated in 2015, and that shattered him. On the work front, he was seen in Bigg Boss OTT 3, and in the web series Shekhar Home.

