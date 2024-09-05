Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's highest paid superstar quit acting at his peak, became makeup artiste, gave up stardom, lived simple life

Meet Hitesh Kumar Sethia, Harvard alumnus to take over as CEO of Mukesh Ambani's company

Meet actor whose career was ruined by scandal, went bankrupt, battled depression; then one show changed his life

Sexual offenders in Tamil cinema may be banned, actors' union proposes strict measures after Malayalam cinema scandal

PM Modi, his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong visit semiconductor facility in Singapore, hold talks with officials

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's highest paid superstar quit acting at his peak, became makeup artiste, gave up stardom, lived simple life

India's highest paid superstar quit acting at his peak, became makeup artiste, gave up stardom, lived simple life

Meet Hitesh Kumar Sethia, Harvard alumnus to take over as CEO of Mukesh Ambani's company

Meet Hitesh Kumar Sethia, Harvard alumnus to take over as CEO of Mukesh Ambani's company

Meet actor whose career was ruined by scandal, went bankrupt, battled depression; then one show changed his life

Meet actor whose career was ruined by scandal, went bankrupt, battled depression; then one show changed his life

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

India's highest paid superstar quit acting at his peak, became makeup artiste, gave up stardom, lived simple life

India's highest paid superstar quit acting at his peak, became makeup artiste, gave up stardom, lived simple life

Meet actor whose career was ruined by scandal, went bankrupt, battled depression; then one show changed his life

Meet actor whose career was ruined by scandal, went bankrupt, battled depression; then one show changed his life

Meet India's first actress to give Rs 500 crore film, has no releases in a year, suffers from rare disease, she is..

Meet India's first actress to give Rs 500 crore film, has no releases in a year, suffers from rare disease, she is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor whose career was ruined by scandal, went bankrupt, battled depression; then one show changed his life

Despite being from a film background, this actor had to strive for years for a hit film. His career hit a roadblock after he got involved in a love affair with the daughter of an influential filmmaker.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 10:24 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet actor whose career was ruined by scandal, went bankrupt, battled depression; then one show changed his life
The actor whose career got ruined because of scandal
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

We often hear that star kids get an easy entry into Bollywood. However, here's an artiste who had to strive hard to make his mark in films, and despite a few hits, he could never become a star. This actor was once broke and had no money left in his bank account. After entering into films, the actor got involved with a famous actress and filmmaker, but that affair ruined his career. He battled depression and left the country for some time.  He got married to his love, but they divorced, leaving him shattered. To get a push in his career, the actor participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3, and the stint gave him a new lease on his career. 

Ranvir Shorey: The star kid whose background went against him 

Ranveer belongs to a filmy background, In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, he said, "My father K.D. Shourie was a film producer, but I never took his help. Actually, my relationship with my father was not good. When I came into films, my father's name did not benefit me but caused me harm. People were reluctant to give me work after knowing my background. In such a situation, it was very difficult to make a name for myself. However, I have decided that I will make my future on my own." K.D. Shourie was a successful film producer, but his last few films were big flops, leaving them bankrupt. He even sold his own house to survive. 

When Ranvir Shorey had no money left in his bank account 

Ranvir started his career as a video jockey on Channel V. Before joining films, he even joined theatre. After entering films, the initial period was very difficult for him. As he said in the interview, from 2002-2005, he neither had a proper job nor money to survive. There was not even a penny left in the account.

Ranvir Shorey tasted success with... 

In 2006, Ranvir was seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla and then Pyaar Ke Side Effects and these two films gave him the much-required push. He appeared in other popular films Traffic Signal, Ek Tha Tiger, Bombay Talkies, Bombay Talkies, Sonchiriya, Angrezi Medium, and Tiger 3. 

Ranvir's biggest scandal of his life

In the early 2000s, Ranvir Shorey got romantically involved with Pooja Bhatt. They eventually started living together in an apartment. However, things took a dark turn and they had an ugly separation. Later, Pooja made charges that Ranvir would turn angry and physically attack her after drinking. However, Ranvir rejected the charges. 

In another conversation, Ranvir recalled this phase as the 'biggest scandal of life', and said,  "During the same time, I also encountered the biggest scandal of my life with another actress. As I was unable to cope, my brother asked me to come to the US with him for a while. I pursued a six-month acting course in the US and borrowed money from my brother. After returning from the US, I started shooting for The Great Indian Comedy Show in 2005”.

Ranvir got married to Kokana Sen Sharma in 2010, and they welcomed son Haroon in 2011. However, they got separated in 2015, and that shattered him. On the work front, he was seen in Bigg Boss OTT 3, and in the web series Shekhar Home.

Read: This engineer-turned-actor, 'king of comedy' discovered Sunil Grover, worked as cartoonist, died a day before...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Explained: Can Pakistan still qualify for World Test Championship final after series defeat against Bangladesh?

Explained: Can Pakistan still qualify for World Test Championship final after series defeat against Bangladesh?

Haryana schoolboy mistaken for cow smuggler chased for 30 km, killed

Haryana schoolboy mistaken for cow smuggler chased for 30 km, killed

Actor once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, signed 20 films after debut, all flopped, was never solo hero again, is now...

Actor once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, signed 20 films after debut, all flopped, was never solo hero again, is now...

Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7: India's schedule today; check full list of events, timings and more

Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7: India's schedule today; check full list of events, timings and more

Clenbuterol for Sale: Top 3 Brands to Consider

Clenbuterol for Sale: Top 3 Brands to Consider

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement