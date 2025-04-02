This actor admitted he signed the wrong films out of depression for work, fearing about survival in Mumbai, paying rent and food expenses. A few years later, he bounced back in television, and was called 'Amitabh Bachchan of TV'.

A hit film is all it takes to push an actor's career. However, there have been instances, when an actor has been given blockbusters, but still, he didn't get the due recognition or couldn't reap the benefit of successful films. Today we will discuss the journey of an actor who went on to become the bodyguard of Hrithik Roshan, and then he made a successful company out of desperation for survival. Today Ronit Roy is known as 'Amitabh Bachchan of Indian television', but there was a phase when he didn't have work and money to survive in Mumbai.

Ronit Roy: The hero who got flopped despite a dreamy start

Ronit made his Bollywood debut with Jaan Tere Naam was a silver jubilee hit. It ran for over 25 weeks in cinemas. His second film, Time Bomb was also a superhit. Ronit thought that he had arrived after two back-to-back blockbusters. But he faced something unexpected in his life. Recently in an interview with Redcarpet Podcast, Ronit revealed that he went out work after his first two hits. He said, "There was a time when my debut film was a silver jubilee, and after that, I didn’t get any work. I have no idea why. I got frustrated. Silver Jubilee in today’s time is equal to delivering a Rs 100 to 150 crore film. How can you deliver a film like that and still not get work?"

Scared Ronit Roy, and his wrong decisions

After going out of work, Ronit signed bad projects, that further dented his career. Roy confessed that he didn't want to lose his contact and was desperate for work as well. "I got no work. I got so scared. I had rent to pay and had to feed myself. What would you do without money? So I kind of signed the wrong films, which flopped. I went back to square one and had no work," confessed Ronit.

When Ronit Roy started his security agency to survive

Ronit, in his bad phase, was suggested by his friend to start a business in his name. "He said, though I am not getting any acting job, my name and face still hold value. He had a security agency, I used to go to his office to get trained and that’s where it started from. It was a result of desperation," Ronit said. With his hard work, Ronit turned Ace Security and Protection (AceSquad Security Services LLP) into one of the most trusted securities, and he also worked as the bodyguard of Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Ronit Roy's comeback as an actor

Television producer Ekta Kapoor saw potential in Ronit and gave him the role of business tycoon Rishabh Bajaj aka Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. From there, Ronit became a sensation on TV, and he also earned the title of 'Amitabh Bachchan of TV'.

Ronit further did successful shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Adalat, and Bandini, which cemented his stature in the telly world. Ronit also made a comeback as an actor in movies and gave some fine performances including Udaan, Lootera, Boss, Shootout At Wadala, 2 States, and many more.