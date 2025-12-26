Meet actor who wasted 20 years in addiction, gave away Maine Pyar Kiya to Salman Khan due to his habit of..., became star in his 50s, he is...

As Salman Khan will turn 60, we will discuss this multi-talented artiste wasted 20 years in alcoholism and lost several big roles, including Maine Pyar Kiya.

In the film industry, the earlier you start, the better chances of leaving a mark on the audience. However, there have also been instances when an actor started his career early, yet had to wait for decades to get due recognition. The latest example in this category is Akshaye Khanna, who's enjoying the peak of stardom after Dhurandhar. Today, we will discuss a talented actor who wasted his prime 20 years in addiction, lost major opportunities due to his battle with alcoholism, and survived in Bollywood with small, blink-and-miss appearances. However, he became a star in his 50s, and today he doesn't need an introduction.

The actor who wasted 20 years in alcoholism is...

Piyush Mishra, the multi-talented artiste has been active in Bollywood as an actor, a writer-lyricist, and a singer. It's been over 40 years since he's been around in the entertainment industry, but he has found success only in the last 10-15 years. While speaking to Lallantop, he admitted that the reason for the delay in success was his bad habit of alcoholism.

Mishra confessed that in the 1980s, he started drinking, and for the next 20 years, he was addicted to it. Speaking about the same, he said, "That ‘alcohol phase’ destroyed everything. I wonder how I came out of that alive.” In this phase, the actor continued working in theatre, Delhi and also did small roles in films like Dil Se, Black Friday, and Gulaal, which got him noticed.

When Piyush lost the golden ticket of stardom to Salman Khan

During his battle with alcohol, there was also a time when Piyush Mishra missed out on some big films. In 1989, he was offered Maine Pyar Kiya, which became the year’s biggest hit, and made Salman Khan an overnight star. Mishra told Lallantop that he refused the role, and it went to Salman Khan, and the rest is history.

Piyush Mishra became a star in his 50s

In 2011, Piyush Mishra earned a new lease as an actor with his role in Rockstar. However, it was the 2012 two-part action saga Gangs of Wasseypur that changed his life and career. In Anurag Kashyap's films, Piyush was one of the co-leads as well as the film’s narrator. Mishra also co-wrote and sang a few tracks in the film. Gangs of Wasseypur became one of the biggest cult hits of the generation, and at 49, Piyush Mishra’s career got a new lease of life.