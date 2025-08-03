Meet actor who was thrown out of show in just 3 days, was left shattered, struggled for Rs 500; he is now India's top...

After completing his master’s degree in theatre, this star moved to Mumbai to chase his dream of becoming an actor.

Making people laugh is no easy job, but those who can do it effortlessly become everyone’s favourite. One such name in India is Sunil Grover, a comedian and actor who has won millions of hearts with his iconic characters and perfect comic timing.

But behind the laughter lies a journey filled with struggle, rejection, and self-doubt.

Early Days of Struggle in Mumbai

After completing his master’s degree in theatre, Sunil moved to Mumbai to chase his dream of becoming an actor. However, he admits that his first year was more about enjoying life than working.

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, he shared, “After I finished my masters in theatre, I shifted to Mumbai to pursue acting. But for the first year, I did nothing but party. I lived in a posh area, using my savings and some money from home. I’d only earn around Rs 500 a month. But I thought I didn’t have to worry because I’d be successful and would earn more soon.”

But that comfort didn’t last long. He soon realised that the city was full of people just like him—stars in their hometowns, but strugglers in Mumbai. “Soon I had no income, and was given a harsh reality check,” he added.

Facing Rejections and Self-Doubt

Things only got tougher. In an interview with ETimes, Sunil revealed how he once got replaced from a show within just three days, and no one even informed him. “Ek show tha jisme main replace ho gaya tha 3 din mein hi aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi tha. Kisi aur se pata chala tha mujhe,” he said. The experience broke his confidence. He went into a shell and didn’t leave home for almost a month. “Mujhe nahi lagta tha ki main dobara ja paunga ya un logo ke saath shooting kar paunga,” he confessed.

Bouncing Back with Determination

Despite being on the verge of quitting, something within him refused to give up. “Then I thought maybe I will not pursue it but then I don’t know if it was some kind of stubbornness which made me say, ‘chal koi nahi…ek baar aur try karte hai’,” he said.

And that one more try changed everything. Sunil went on to create unforgettable characters like Gutthi, Dr. Mashoor Gulati, and Rinku Bhabhi on Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. His talent and persistence not only revived his career but turned him into one of India’s most loved comedians.

From earning Rs 500 a month to becoming a household name—Sunil Grover’s journey is proof that resilience and belief in oneself can truly change everything.