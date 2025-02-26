This model-turned-actor is among the biggest actors in Bollywood, but he still calls himself a 'middle-class man'. He was even imagined to play Janardhan Jhakad aka JJ in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, but ultimately the film went to Ranbir Kapoor.

It's said that one film can change the destiny of an actor. Today we will discuss an actor who goes perfectly with this. This model-turned-actor is among the most attractive men from 2000. His jaw-dropping physique and charming persona have impressed the masses, especially women. This hunk was labelled 'finished' by the critics, but he proved them wrong in various instances. He didn't even shy from shedding his macho hunk image and played a subtle character. Today he's not just an actor, but also a successful producer as well. In his impressive filmography, he was even considered for Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, but ultimately, he lost the film to Ranbir Kapoor.

The actor who was the original choice for Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar is...

John Abraham, the OG hunk of 2000 from Bollywood, was Imtiaz Ali's original choice for Rockstar. Ranbir Kapoor himself made this big reveal in an interview. Ranbir said, "When Imtiaz came to me, he offered me some other film, which was something about marketing. And I remembered that before I became an actor, I had heard that John Abraham was doing Rockstar but that did not happen and it got shelved, I don’t know for what reason." A few years later Ali again started working on Rockstar, and this time he approached Ranbir to play the leading role.

John Abraham: The actor who was labelled finished after a good run

started his career by modelling. He appeared in music videos, including Jazzy B's Punjabi song Surma. Then he worked as a media planner and won 1999's Gladrags Manhunt Contest. After making a hit debut with Jism, John starred in multiple failures, and he was even termed 'finished' by critics.

The one film that changed John Abraham's career

After Jism, John was seen in several unsuccessful films, including Saaya, Paap, Aetbaar, and Lakeer. All of these were box office disasters, and it seemed like John would vanish in the dark aly of forgotten stars. But the actor didn't give up and bounced back with Dhoom (2004). His performance as the baddie Kabir set a benchmark in the Dhoom franchise, and John became a star with the success of the film.

John Abraham's life after Dhoom

It's been 22 years of John in Bollywood, and the actor has been part of several successful films, including Garam Masala, Dostana, New York, Race 2, Shootout At Wadala, Madras Cafe, Houseful 2, Parmanu, Satyameva Jayate, Batala House and Pathaan. In these years he also gave several duds, but always bounced back with a bang. From 2012, John also ventured into production and backed some path-breaking films, including Vicky Donar, Madras Cafe, and Parmanu. John will soon be seen in The Diplomat.

