Today, we’re going to talk about another actor who once lived in a chawl before rising to fame and becoming a superstar.

Many actors in the film industry, like Jackie Shroff and Manoj Bajpayee, have shared their stories of struggle. Before achieving success, these actors faced hardships and even struggled to survive in Mumbai, the city of dreams.

The actor we’re referring to is Vicky Kaushal, whose journey is a true example of hard work and perseverance. From struggling to finding his way, Vicky has now earned his spot as one of the top actors in the industry. Today, he commands crores of rupees per film, but there was a time when he lived in a chawl in Mumbai's Malad area.

Vicky Kaushal, in an interview, once said, "I was born in a 10x10 room of a chawl and we shared a common bathroom with other people in the neighborhood. My dad battled various financial mishaps for years before achieving success as a stunt director but my parents ensured that my brother and I knew all about the family's struggle."

Many people don’t know that Vicky Kaushal gave up his engineering background to pursue acting. He had always been passionate about the film industry, and when the opportunity came, Vicky, who had studied at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, decided to leave his job halfway and follow his dream of acting.

Sham Kaushal, while talking about his sons Vicky and Sunny Kaushal and their struggles in an interview with Friday Talkies, said, “I couldn’t say no because I was earning from the same industry. I thought someone might offer them tea out of respect for me, but nobody would invest crores in a film with them. However, since I also came from a village and worked hard, I believed that if they stayed honest and put in effort, they would not be denied. As an action director, I never approached anyone to give them work.”

He further said, “Vicky ka kya audition lena (What is the need to audition Vicky for this role)? Until you experience humiliation, you won’t truly grow. Make that insult your strength. Vicky told me that he got a 3-4 scene role in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, and many people were telling him not to do that small role, but I always believe beggars can’t be choosers and I told him to listen to his heart. He later called me and said, ‘I keep looking for work, and they are giving me work, so I want to do it.’ I stood by his decision.”

When Sham Lal was suicidal:

In an interview with Raj Shamani, Vicky Kaushal revealed that his father had even considered suicide during a tough time when he was unemployed. Vicky shared how, after completing his engineering studies, passing with good marks, and landing a job, he decided to follow his passion for acting, despite the challenges his family faced.

Vicky Kaushal gained critical acclaim for his performances in Masaan and Raman Raghav 2.0, but his major recognition came after starring in Raazi (2018) with Alia Bhatt and Sanju with Ranbir Kapoor. His lead role in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) solidified his position as a top actor, earning him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Today, Vicky is a superstar with three Rs 100 crore films at the box office. He is married to Katrina Kaif, and the couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a traditional ceremony at Six Senses Resort in Rajasthan.



As per reports, Vicky Kaushal's recent release Chaava broke many box office records, it has crosses s 700 crore worldwide.