Meet actor who was homeless, worked as waiter, sold tea, made debut at 41, now earns in crores; his net worth is..., name is...

Boman Irani is one of the most loved and talented actors in India today. But his path to success wasn’t easy. He faced many struggles, worked hard, and never gave up. His story is proof that with dedication and belief in yourself, dreams can come true.

A Tough Start in Life

Boman Irani was born on December 2, 1959, in Mumbai. Sadly, his father passed away before he was born. Raised by his mother along with three older sisters, Boman faced learning difficulties like dyslexia in childhood. But that didn’t stop him from dreaming big. He studied at St. Mary’s School and later took a course in hotel management from Mithibai College. At the same time, he helped his mother run a small snacks and bakery shop.

Finding Confidence and New Skills

Boman wasn’t always confident. He had a stammer and low self-esteem. To work on his speech, he started singing in public. His mother supported him by recording the sound of people clapping for him. Listening to that applause again and again helped him believe in himself.

After college, Boman got a job as a waiter at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. He also earned a little money by clicking and selling photographs of school sports events. But when his mother met with an accident, he left the hotel job to take care of the family business. For 14 years, he managed the farsan shop and supported his family. He got married and became a father, but deep down, he still felt something was missing.

Photography Opens New Doors

Boman always loved photography. He convinced Aspy Adajania, head of the Indian Boxing Association, to let him cover the World Boxing Championships. He worked for free in the office to prove himself. Eventually, he became the official photographer for Indian and Norwegian boxing teams, capturing amazing pictures with his Pentax K1000 camera. Despite his work, Boman didn’t even own a house until he was 47 years old.

Acting Dreams Come True

A friend once asked Boman to audition for an ad film. That one ad led to over 180 more! His acting in one of the short films got noticed by filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Soon, Boman was offered a role in Munna Bhai MBBS as Dr. Asthana, which became a huge turning point in his career. Interestingly, the role was first offered to Amrish Puri but eventually went to Boman.

In one of his interviews, Boman shared, “I didn’t have a house till I was 47. My building was in such bad shape that I could see the sky through the ceiling. Life was tough, but the success I got later felt even sweeter.” He added, “Even now, I face rejections. Just because I am successful doesn’t mean people will accept everything I do.”

Today, Boman Irani is a respected actor, but he still considers himself a student of the craft. He keeps learning, keeps working, and remains humble about his journey. His life shows us that no matter how late or how hard the journey is, it’s always worth chasing your dreams.



As of 2025, Boman Irani's net worth is estimated to be around $13 million (approximately ₹107 crore). He reportedly earns over ₹80 lakh per month through films, endorsements, and other ventures.