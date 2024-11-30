This actor was once called the next superstar of Bollywood. However, his relationship with a superstar actress and one wrong move against Salman Khan destroyed his film career forever. Regardless of the fate of his film career, he still has a net worth is Rs 1200 crores.

Actors work hard for years to make an identity for themselves. However, one wrong move can hamper years of hard work. One wrong decision can destroy a career. Today, we will discuss an actor who was once considered the next superstar in Bollywood. He hails from a film background, and his father is a well-known supporting actor.

This actor made an impactful debut with a gangster drama and was applauded by the critics and the audience. After a striking debut, he went on to star in other hits as well. All was going well until one wrong move changed his career forever. His one mistake cost him his film career. He was boycotted by Bollywood, was dumped by his then-girlfriend, and ignored by his peers. Yet, he strived through the lows and now has an impressive net worth of Rs 1200 crore.

The actor who has Rs 1200 crore net worth despite being boycotted is...

Vivek Oberoi, son of Suresh Oberoi, made his Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Company (2002). He went on to star in other successful movies including Saathiya and Masti. Vivek was considered as the next superstar of Bollywood, until...

Vivek Oberoi's career downfall due to fallout with Salman Khan

Around 2004, Vivek Oberoi was reportedly dating Aishwarya Rai, and he did a press conference, claiming that Salman Khan warned him to stay away from Rai, and the Dabangg actor even threatened him. Vivek's PC went against him. After the press meet, Vivek was boycotted by Bollywood, and despite apologising publicly Salman didn't forgive him, leading to a permanent dent in Oberoi's career.

Despite being boycotted how Vivek has a net worth of Rs 1200 crore

As News18 reported, Vivek made a successful transition into entrepreneurship. The actor founded Karma Infrastructure, a real estate company. He also founded an event management firm, Mega Entertainment. Furthermore, he is backing the Aqua Ark project, a Rs 2,300 crore venture based in Ras Al Khaimah. Vivek's business portfolio also includes investments in several startup companies.

Despite limited filmography, Vivek made impactful performances with Omkara, Kurbaan, Krrish 3, and Grand Masti. He also managed to build a career in regional cinemas as well. His performances in the OTT series Inside Edge, Dharavi Bank, and Indian Police Force also got lauded among the audiences.

