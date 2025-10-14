Meet actor who was banned by media for 15 years, had Rs 90 crore debt, went on to build to Rs 1630 crore empire, can you guess him?

Stardom doesn't come easily, and it takes years of dedication and hard work to maintain it. That's exactly what Amitabh Bachchan did. He was down, hurt badly, but he rose, and bounced back like never before.

What is the importance of success without the fear of failure, the significance of life without the fear of death? An actor works hard to become a star, but even the biggest of superstars have witnessed a major downfall after achieving their peak. Many actors perished in the horror of failure. Bouncing back from the depths of failure ain't everyone's cup of tea. A few tough souls know how to return to reclaim the lost glory. One of them is Amitabh Bachchan.

When Amitabh Bachchan faced a heavy media ban

During the Emergency period in 1975, some film journalists reportedly believed that the Deewaar actor had supported the press censorship imposed by the government. As Bachchan had a close bond with then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her family, journalists assumed he had a substantial role in curbing media freedom. Thus, several publications decided to boycott him. As per the media reports, journalists would omit his name even when he starred in films. They would deliberately write about the cast while excluding him.

When 'hurt' Amitabh Bachchan decided to ban the media

Bachchan was 'hurt' by the allegations made by journalists, and with their behaviour, Big B decided to ban the media. Speaking about the same in the Lehren interview, Bachchan said, "If the press had the freedom to ban me, I should also have the freedom to ban them." The media wasn't allowed to visit Bachchan's sets, and he refused to give them interviews for almost 15 years. The ban lifted when Bachchan decided to contest the election in 1984, in which he needed media support.

When bankrupt Amitabh Bachchan was in debt of Rs 90 crore

In the mid-1990s, Amitabh Bachchan suffered heavy losses due to his production company ABCL Corporation Ltd. In an interview with Vir Sanghavi, the Sholay actor revealed that he had a debt of Rs 90 crore. The actor was on the verge of losing his house as well, as all of his assets were attached to the company. Reportedly, there were about 55 legal cases against him, and there were creditors on his door every day.

Amitabh Bachchan's journey from Rs 90 crore debt to Rs 1650 crore empire

A resilient Amitabh Bachchan didn't give up and strived hard through severe financial hardships. He accepted his age and played the role of Aishwarya Rai's father in Mohabbatein. Bachchan decided to step into television and became the face of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Gradually, Bachchan cleared himself from the huge debt, and in the next decades, he regained his lost status and continued to remain the Shenshah of Bollywood. As per the latest media reports, the net worth of Bachchan in 2025 is Rs 1650 crore