This three-time National Award winner started his journey from Rs 15, and he went on to become the biggest stars of Bollywood.

Actors do live a lavish life, but it doesn't come that easily. There are actors who strive hard to achieve stardom, and some of them have started from ground zero. However, today we will talk about a star who doesn't come from a privileged background, and even after achieving the heights of stardom, he hasn't changed his simple lifestyle.

Nana Patekar: The actor who hails from a humble background

Vishwanath Patekar aka Nana Patekar hails from a farmer's family of Murud-Janjira (now Raigad, Maharashtra). The actor made his Bollywood debut in 1978 with Gaman. Over the years, Nana proved his worth with his impressive performances in Salaam Bombay, Parinda, Krantiveer, Prahaar: The Final Attack, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Angaar, Agni Sakshi, and Khamoshi: The Musical (1996).

Nana Patekar's life before films, odd jobs Nana Patekar did before Bollywood

For Nana Patekar, the journey to stardom started from a very rough patch. Before joining films, Nana used to work in a stone quarry at 11. Even before that, he used to even paint zebra-crossings on the roads. Nana talked about his humble beginnings at the recent Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 episode, and said, "Woh zebra-crossing hai, woh hum paint karte the, uske Rs 15 milte the. Toh maza is baat ka hai ki kisi ke saamne haath nahi phailaye. Kaam jo bhi aaya, woh karta raha. 25 paise meri pocket money hoti thi. 25 paise mein mera poora din nikalta tha."

Nana Patekar on his struggle

Nana Patekar's net worth

As per the media reports, Nana Patekar has a net worth of Rs 80 crore in 2024. Nana's basic income source comes from films, advertising. He's also involved in part-time farming, and when he's not working in the films, he's busy at his farmhouse, cultivating fruits, grains, and crops. On the work front, Nana Patekar was last seen in Anil Sharma's directorial Vanvaas. Nana Patekar won three National Awards (Best Supporting Actor for Parinda, Best Actor for Krantiveer, and Best Supporting Actor for Khamoshi: The Musical).