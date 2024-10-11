This actor was called the next superstar, and a competitor to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. Sadly one incident changed his life and career for the worse.

Actors work hard, spend years, and sleepless nights to attain stardom. Achieving fame is tough, but marinating it is way more difficult. Today we will discuss an actor who was called the next big thing in the 1990s. This actor was the discovery of Amitabh Bachchan, and he made a solid impact with his debut. After starring in several successful films, he was considered to be the next big star in the making.

Sadly, a few years after his debut, one incident changed his life forever. The actor who was called a big competitor to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay and the 90s contemporaries, went into oblivion. Before making big in films, he was a teacher at his school. Yes, we are talking about Chandrachur Singh.

Before films, Chandrachur Singh was a teacher?

Chandrachur Singh, born in October 1968, belongs to a very affluent family. His father is an ex-MLA from Khair (Aligarh) and his mother is the daughter of the Maharaja of Bolangir in Odisha. Singh attended the all-boys boarding school The Doon School in Dehradun and then went to St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi. Before foraying into films, Chandrachur, a trained classical singer, taught music at Vasant Valley School and history at his alma mater, The Doon School.

Chandrachur Singh left UPSC prep for films?

Chandrachur Singh was always inclined towards acting, but he wanted to be an IAS officer. However, he left his UPSC preparation after he got to know that his idol Amitabh Bachchan is looking for new talents for his home production. Chandrachur got a big break from ABCL (Amitabh Bachchan Cooperation LTD) Tere Mere Sapne (1996).

After Tere Mere Sapne, Chandrachur went on to star in several films, including Maachis, Josh, Dil Kya Kare, Daag: The Fire, Silsila Hai Pyar Ka, Kya Kehna, Aamdani Athanni Kharcha Rupaiya.

What led to Chandrachur Singh's downfall

In early 2000, Chandrachur got injured in a major accident. The actor was water skiing in Goa, during which he slipped, and dislocated his shoulder. Singh suffered a serious injury on his shoulder, and due to his injury, he underwent physiotherapy for a long time.

In this phase, he lost many movies, which led to a huge decline in his career. Singh made his comeback with Chaar Din Ki Chandni (2012), but it went unnoticed. Finally, he gained recognition for his performance in the OTT show Aarya.

Meet actor who sold cigarettes on road, suffered major injuries before breakthrough film shoot, faced bankruptcy, then..