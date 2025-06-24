To earn a living, this actor dropped out of school after Class 10 and started working. He sold lipsticks and nail polish on buses between Borivali and Bandra.

Arshad Warsi, now a beloved Bollywood actor, faced major struggles early in life. At just 18, he lost his father to bone cancer, and two years later, his mother passed away due to kidney failure. Left alone with no strong support system, Arshad had to find a way to survive on his own.

From owning buildings to living in a 1RK

Arshad’s family once owned two buildings in Grant Road and a bungalow in Juhu. But after his parents' deaths and due to legal issues, he had to give up everything. He and his brother moved into a small 1-room-kitchen (1RK) flat and started rebuilding their lives from scratch.

Sold lipsticks on buses

To earn a living, Arshad dropped out of school after Class 10 and started working. He sold lipsticks and nail polish on buses between Borivali and Bandra. He also worked in a photo lab and later assisted filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on films like Kaash and Thikana. Despite all the struggles, his passion for dance kept him going.

Scolded by Jaya Bachchan for ‘chaddi-baniyan’

Arshad’s break into acting came through his work as a dancer and choreographer. While working with Akbar Sami’s dance group, he caught the attention of Jaya Bachchan, who offered him a role in Tere Mere Sapne. However, during a shoot trip to Hyderabad, Arshad arrived at the airport casually dressed in a vest and shorts, something common among dancers.

In an interview, he said, "I was new to the industry and had no clue about its ways. During my first film, Tere Mere Sapne, we had to travel to Hyderabad for a shoot. I was casually dressed in chaddi and baniyan, as that’s what we dancers usually wore. When Jaya ji got wind of this, I received a message: ‘Please tell Mr Warsi to dress appropriately while travelling'."

Became everyone's favourite as ‘Circuit’

After Tere Mere Sapne, Arshad slowly made his mark in Bollywood. He became a fan favourite as Circuit in the Munna Bhai series, Manav in Golmaal, and Adi in Dhamaal. Today, he is happily married to Maria Goretti and is a father to two kids—Zeke and Zene. His inspiring journey from selling beauty products to becoming a star is nothing short of remarkable.