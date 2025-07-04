Meet actor who started career in TV, later produced Punjabi blockbusters, has net worth of Rs 150 crores, will now be playing... in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Ravie Dubey started his career in television, and soon he became the blue-eyed boy of TV. However, over the years, he ventured into producing Punjabi films, and now has an impressive net worth of Rs 150 crores.

The first look of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part One has sent a frenzy among moviegoers, hoping that the saga of Rama vs Raavana will reach to global stage. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, produced by Prime Focus' Namit Malhotra, Ramayana boasts an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Raavana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Among these superstars, there is another actor who will be featured in a crucial part of this Rs 800-crore magnum opus. This actor, an outsider, will be seen playing Laxmana, and it could be the next milestone in his career.

Ravi Dubey: The outsider who always took the leap of faith

Hailing from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Ravie Dubey (earlier known as Ravi Dubey), studied Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Mumbai, and then took a risk by becoming a model. Soon, Ravie got noticed, and he ventured into television.

Was Ravie Dubey the discovery of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu?

Ravie Dubey's first show was Stree… Teri Kahani (2006) was produced by Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. He further gained attention with his stint in Doli Saja Ke, Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar, Ranbir Rano, and 12/24 Karol Bagh. In 2010, he was seen in Saas Bina Sasural, which made him more popular. However, in 2014, Ravie led Jamai Raja, which became a milestone in his career.

Ravie Dubey's stint in Bollywood

In 2011, Ravie made his Bollywood debut with U R My Jaan (2011), and then he also appeared in 3 Dev (2019). However, Ravie failed to create a mark in Bollywood, and he continued making waves in TV and Punjabi cinema. With Ramayana, Ravie will be making his comeback in Bollywood. Apart from TV, Ravie made his mark in OTT. He also holds the world record of delivering a 28-minute monologue in a single take with the series, Lakhan Leela Bhargava. He also impressed the masses with Matsya Kaand and Jamaai 2.0.

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta: Power couple in a true sense

During 12/24 Karol Bagh, Ravie and Sargun started dating, and they got married in December 2013. By this time, Sargun had established herself as the lead star in Punjabi cinema. In 2019, Ravie co-founded production house Dreamiyata Entertainment (with wife Sargun Mehta). Blockbusters like Qismat, Kala Shah Kala, Jhalle, and Saunkan Saunkne franchise are produced by Ravie and Sargun. They even co-produced shows like Udaariyaan (2021), Swaran Ghar (2022), and Junooniyatt (2023).

Ravie Dubey's net worth

As IMDb reported, Ravi Dubey and his wife Sargun Mehta have a net worth of Rs 150 crores. They even own bungalows in Mumbai and Punjab. Ravie will now be seen as Laxmana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The two-part epic will release in Diwali 2026, Diwali 2027.