This actor lost both his parents at the age of 18 and faced financial struggles. Due to legal issues, his tenants became the owners of his house, and he had to sell his property, forcing him to start life from scratch.

This actor once lived in a big bungalow with two buildings on Grant Road but later had to move to a small 1RK room. Life had its ups and downs, but he never gave up. Today, he is known for his famous roles as Circuit, Manav, and Adi, winning hearts with his performances.

We are talking about Arshad Warsi, a well-known face in the film industry who needs no introduction. He has won millions of hearts with his performances. But not many know that his journey to becoming an actor was full of struggles and challenges.

Arshad Warsi’s father, Ahmed Ali Khan, was a poet and singer who took the surname Warsi as a tribute to the Sufi saint Waris Pak. However, Arshad faced tragedy at a young age. When he was just 18, he lost his father to bone cancer. Two years later, his mother also passed away due to kidney failure, leaving him broken.

After his parents passed away, Arshad Warsi had to take care of himself. Due to legal problems, he lost his two buildings at Grant Road, and the tenants became the owners. He also had to give up his bungalow in Juhu. With no choice, Arshad and his brother moved into a small one-room house and faced many struggles.

Sold lipsticks and nail polishes

After finishing 10th grade, Arshad Warsi had to leave school and start working. According to The Hindu, he sold lipsticks and nail polish on buses between Borivali and Bandra. He also worked in a photo lab and later assisted Mahesh Bhatt on the films Kaash and Thikana.

How Jaya Bachchan changed his life

Arshad Warsi's love for dance led him to join Akbar Sami's dance group, where he eventually became a choreographer. He worked on musicals with Alyque Padamsee and Bharat Dabholkar. Although he received a film offer from Joy Augustine, he was happy as a choreographer and wasn’t sure about acting. However, everything changed when Jaya Bachchan invited him to work in a film, and to his surprise, he got his first acting role in Tere Mere Sapne, starting his journey as an actor.

Arshad is married to Maria Goretti, and they have two children, Zeke Warsi and Zene Zoe Warsi.

Arshad Warsi became a fan favorite with his role as Circuit in the Munna Bhai series. His performance won hearts across the country. He also impressed audiences with his comic timing as Manav in the Golmaal series and Aditya Srivastava in the Dhamaal series, proving his versatility as an actor.