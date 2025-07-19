Meet actor who slept on railway platform for 27 days, his father died of starvation, later did over 500 films, gave Rs 300 crore film at 67, he is..

This veteran star has been active in films since 1984, and in four decades, he has done over 500 films across different languages. However, his journey to stardom wasn't easy.

Every aspiring actor wants to become a star, but stardom doesn't come easily. It has a price to pay. It requires patience, perseverance, dedication, and commitment to surrender. An actor can become a star, but maintaining stardom is more difficult than achieving it. Today, we will discuss an actor, an outsider, who took the most unusual start in Bollywood, carved his career with character roles, and did over 500 films in 41 years. At the age of 67, he achieved the almost impossible feat of delivering a Rs 300 crores film. His life's mantra is 'Kuch bhi ho sakta hai', and that comes from his own experience. Do you know who we are talking about?

Anupam Kher: The outsider who refused to give up

540 movies in 41 years, Anupam Kher's journey is nothing less than a dream. However, to achieve this stardom, he had sleepless nights. Hailing from a middle-class Kashmiri Pandit family in Shimla, Kher started his career by playing a 60-year-old man in Mahesh Bhatt's Saaransh. Before this film, Kher had strived to survive in Mumbai.

Anupam Kher slept on the railway platform for 27 days

In an interview with Filmfare, Anupam Kher recalled his struggle and called it the horrible phase of his life. When Anupam was trying to find his footing, he used to sleep on a railway platform. He recalled, "Struggling days were horrible. I slept on the railway platform in Bandra East for 27 days. And the cops didn’t drive me away as I used to sleep around 1:20 a.m., before the last train would arrive. And one of the cops was very kind.

Anupam Kher saw his father dying due to starvation

In the same interview, Anupam also remembered the tragic and painful loss of his father, Pushkar Nath Kher. In his last days, Sr Kher was unable to eat or drink. Talking about the same, Kher said, "He died of starvation because he got a strange disease, where, for him, food started to feel like sand. And water felt like acid. So he would throw things away. He became very frail."

Anupam Kher gave his first Rs 300 crore film at 67

In 2022, Kher was seen headlining The Kashmir Files. The Vivek Agnihotri film was a hard-hitting drama on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing Rs 300-341 crores worldwide.

Anupam Kher's latest film

On the work front, Anupam Kher brought his directorial Tanvi The Great in cinemas on July 18. Despite the critical praise, the film is performing poorly at cinemas due to a clash with Saiyaara.