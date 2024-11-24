This actor, a gold medalist in drama school was advised to become a writer or an assistant director as he suffered from partial baldness. Later he went on to become one of the biggest actors of Bollywood, did over 500 films, and gave a Rs 300-crore blockbuster at 67.

Life is a mixture of good and bad, highs and lows, and sweet and bitter memories. What we are is the cumulation of what we've been through. We are the sum of our choices, mistakes, victories, and losses. Every aspiring actor wishes to become a hero. Today we will discuss a skilled artiste, who wanted to fit himself into the category of actors, but he was mocked, demotivated, and pulled down several times. This gold medalist from drama school was advised to quit dreaming about becoming a big-screen actor because of his looks.

Despite the several hurdles, he overcame them, never boxed him in a category and his persistence made him relevant for the past 40 years, and he's not done yet. In fact, arguably, he's just getting started. From having no money for food to sleeping at the railway platform, he has seen it all. This actor lives by the mantra, 'Kuch bhi ho sakta hai', and it's pretty true in his case.

The actor who struggled for food, money, and shelter is...

Anupam Kher, the actor who made his debut by playing a 60-year-old father in Saaransh, had to prove his worth in Bollywood time and again. Recently, Anupam conducted a masterclass at the International Film Festival (IFFI) in Goa, and there he recalled his struggle.

When Anupam entered Bombay he was suffering from baldness. With thin hair and a patchy head, Anupam was mocked multiple times when he used to ask for work in films. Kher said that at that time people would advise him to become a writer or an assistant director as he doesn't qualify to become an actor.

When Anupam slept on a railway platform for 27 days

The Karma actor further revealed that when he was striving for food, shelter, and work, he noticed how people who helped him, left him after a point of time. Kher also admitted that when he was deprived of a place to sleep, he decided to sleep on a railway platform. Anupam said that he slept on a bench at Bandra railway station for 27 days.

The fame of Anupam Kher

Anupam took up different roles to stay relevant among the audience and makers. He played antogonist Dr Dang in Karma, Tribhuvan Das in ChaalBaaz, and then stole the show with his comedic performance in Dil, Beta, Shola Aur Shabnam, and Waqt Hamara Hai. After starring in over 500 films, he gave his first Rs 300-crore grosser with The Kashmir Files. During Vivek Agnihotri's film, Kher was 67. On the work front, he was last seen in Vijay 69.

