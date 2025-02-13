This actor, a three-time National Award winner, chose duty over fame, a decision that marked a turning point in both his personal journey and the history of the war.

The Kargil War of 1999 holds a special place in India’s history. Amid the tension of the conflict, a Bollywood star made a bold move, pausing his flourishing career to serve on the frontlines.

This actor, a three-time National Award winner, chose duty over fame, a decision that marked a turning point in both his personal journey and the history of the war. His sacrifice and commitment to the nation left a lasting legacy beyond his cinematic achievements.

Nana Patekar, renowned for his intense performances in Indian cinema, gained attention not only for his acting but also for his selfless contribution to the Indian Army during the Kargil War.

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Patekar opened up about his inspiring decision to join the military during one of India's most challenging times. Despite having a successful career, the actor felt a strong urge to serve his country and go beyond the call of his profession.

Patekar's bond with the Indian Army wasn't an impulsive decision. In the early 90s, while working on his directorial debut Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991), he dedicated three years to rigorous training with the Maratha Light Infantry.

His commitment to the role was so strong that it fostered a deep respect for the armed forces. When the Kargil conflict broke out in 1999, Patekar felt compelled to take action and serve his country.

Despite his fame, Patekar was initially refused permission to join the military at the frontlines. However, leveraging his personal connection with then-Defence Minister George Fernandes, Patekar made a direct appeal, expressing his desire to serve.

"I trained with the Maratha Light Infantry for three years," he told Fernandes, highlighting his preparation. Surprised by Patekar's dedication, Fernandes approved his request to serve.