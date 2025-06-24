This actor's childhood was filled with trauma, poverty, and pain that many don’t know about. He later became India's favourite comedian.

Johnny Lever, known for bringing smiles to millions, has a heartbreaking story behind all that laughter. One of Bollywood’s most loved comedians, Johnny didn’t have an easy life while growing up.

In fact, his childhood was filled with trauma, poverty, and pain that many don’t know about.

Dropped out of school and forced to drink as a child

In an interview with Mashable India, Johnny shared that he had to quit school after Class 7. “My father was an alcoholic, due to which he never paid any attention to us, but it was my elder uncle who paid us for our fees and ration. So after a while I got infuriated and left school. But I got a lot of love while I was in school, I used to imitate everyone,” he recalled.

He said he was especially close to his class teacher, Damyanti. “She was very lovely. I am still in touch with her. When I left, she sent the students to call me and even wanted to pay the fees and clothes for me to join back the school.”

Johnny also revealed that his father made him drink alcohol at a very young age, saying, “Drink it, your stomach will be cleared.”

Tried to end his life at 13

Speaking on the BeerBiceps podcast, Johnny opened up about a dark moment in his life when he tried to take his own life. He said, “I faced challenges in childhood. I had to look after my family. There would be food only if I worked. My daddy would drink and he wouldn’t know what he was doing. He used to indulge in rowdyism. So many times I had thrown away his weapons.”

Talking about the suicide attempt, he added, “At the age of 13, I went to a railway track to commit suicide. I was fed up with my father. So I went on the track and the train was coming. Suddenly the faces of my three younger sisters appeared in front of my eyes saying, ‘what will happen to us?’ and I immediately moved away from the track.”

Saw murders at the age of 7

Johnny also shared a shocking memory from his childhood. “When I was going to school in Class 3. I was 7 years old. Someone had murdered and thrown someone. It doesn’t feel good to speak about these things but I have seen all this,” he said.

Despite all the pain he endured, Johnny Lever turned his life around through talent and determination. He continues to spread joy through his comedy, carrying with him the strength of someone who has seen the darkest days and still found a way to shine.