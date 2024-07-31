Meet actor who ran away from home at 16 with just Rs 200, worked as waiter, courier boy, later became star with...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who ran away from home at 16 with just Rs 200, worked as waiter, courier boy, later became star with...

This actor didn't have money to pay for coaching classes, so he joined the call centre. He also worked on the PCO booth, as a waiter, and courier boy to make ends meet.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 11:52 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet actor who ran away from home at 16 with just Rs 200, worked as waiter, courier boy, later became star with...
The actor who worked as waiter, courier boy before becoming star in flop film
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Stardom doesn't come easily, and it goes perfectly with Harvardhan Rane. This actor has worked hard to fulfil his passion. At a very early age, he ran away from home with just Rs 200 rupees in his pocket. Before becoming a film star, Harvardhan did several odd jobs to make ends meet. 

Harshvardhan Rane and his odd-jobs 

In an interview with Free Pree Journal, Harshvardhan said, "Between 2002 to 2004, I also worked as a waiter, and courier boy, at an STD booth, and cyber cafe, and even assisted a DJ when I didn't have money." 

Harshvardhan Rane struggled to learn English 

In the same interview, he said that he didn't have money for coaching classes, so he joined a call centre. "At that time people would say it's important to learn English. It then became my goal to learn the language. I looked around for coaching classes, but I didn't have money to pay for them. So, I joined a call centre. At call centres, they used to give training in soft skills and English," Harshvardhan said. 

Harshvardhan used to listen radio to crack the interview 

Sanam Teri Kasam actress said that to reach the level of call centre English, he used to listen to radio CNN UK or CNN America. "After five-six months, I cracked an interview. I jumped call centres to get the training and learn English for free; and got paid for it too! Back then, English was of utmost importance. Thankfully, things have now changed. Hindi is also getting the respect that it deserves because of actors like Amitabh Bachchan."

Harshvardhan Rane's career 

Rane started his career with a small stint on TV, in Left Right Left (2007-2008). Then he appeared in successful Telugu films including Naa Ishtam, Avunu (2012), Prema Ishq Kaadhal (2013), Anaamika and Maaya (2014). Harshvardhan gained stardom with his Hindi debut in Sanam Teri Kasam (2016). His other works include Taish (2020), and Haseen Dilruba (2021). On the work front, he was last seen in Divvyah Khosla Kumar's Savi.  

Read: This actor was a surgeon, had 2 failed marriages, nearly rejected iconic role that made him star, was worshipped by fans

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mastering Card Dynamics: Expertise in Card Issuance, Lifecycle Management, and Building Robust Systems of Record

Mastering Card Dynamics: Expertise in Card Issuance, Lifecycle Management, and Building Robust Systems of Record

Ratan Tata's big move, acquires stake worth Rs 7,324 crore in...

Ratan Tata's big move, acquires stake worth Rs 7,324 crore in...

Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to CM Sukhu, PM Modi assures help from Centre

Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to CM Sukhu, PM Modi assures help from Centre

Adil Hussain opens up on working with Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh, shares how she is similar to her mom Sridevi | Exclusive

Adil Hussain opens up on working with Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh, shares how she is similar to her mom Sridevi | Exclusive

Actress Sneha Biswas to Enchant Audiences in New Hindi Song

Actress Sneha Biswas to Enchant Audiences in New Hindi Song

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement