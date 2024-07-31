Meet actor who ran away from home at 16 with just Rs 200, worked as waiter, courier boy, later became star with...

This actor didn't have money to pay for coaching classes, so he joined the call centre. He also worked on the PCO booth, as a waiter, and courier boy to make ends meet.

Stardom doesn't come easily, and it goes perfectly with Harvardhan Rane. This actor has worked hard to fulfil his passion. At a very early age, he ran away from home with just Rs 200 rupees in his pocket. Before becoming a film star, Harvardhan did several odd jobs to make ends meet.

Harshvardhan Rane and his odd-jobs

In an interview with Free Pree Journal, Harshvardhan said, "Between 2002 to 2004, I also worked as a waiter, and courier boy, at an STD booth, and cyber cafe, and even assisted a DJ when I didn't have money."

Harshvardhan Rane struggled to learn English

In the same interview, he said that he didn't have money for coaching classes, so he joined a call centre. "At that time people would say it's important to learn English. It then became my goal to learn the language. I looked around for coaching classes, but I didn't have money to pay for them. So, I joined a call centre. At call centres, they used to give training in soft skills and English," Harshvardhan said.

Harshvardhan used to listen radio to crack the interview

Sanam Teri Kasam actress said that to reach the level of call centre English, he used to listen to radio CNN UK or CNN America. "After five-six months, I cracked an interview. I jumped call centres to get the training and learn English for free; and got paid for it too! Back then, English was of utmost importance. Thankfully, things have now changed. Hindi is also getting the respect that it deserves because of actors like Amitabh Bachchan."

Harshvardhan Rane's career

Rane started his career with a small stint on TV, in Left Right Left (2007-2008). Then he appeared in successful Telugu films including Naa Ishtam, Avunu (2012), Prema Ishq Kaadhal (2013), Anaamika and Maaya (2014). Harshvardhan gained stardom with his Hindi debut in Sanam Teri Kasam (2016). His other works include Taish (2020), and Haseen Dilruba (2021). On the work front, he was last seen in Divvyah Khosla Kumar's Savi.

