This outsider is known for his hot-headed temper, and actors would fear sharing screen space with him. He's also among the few artistes who risked his life for a film.

In Bollywood, there are a few actors who wear their hearts on their sleeves. In the age of being calculative, he is among the rare ones who are blunt, frank, and outright honest, having no filters before sharing his thoughts. Today, Nana Patekar is known for his National Award-winning performances and famous monologues. But many don't know the persona that makes Nana unique from others. Nana Patekar, an outsider, marked his Bollywood debut with Gaman (1978) and went on to star in off-beat cinema until Parinda (1989).

When Nana Patekar demanded Rs 1 crore as his acting fee

Before becoming a star in Krantiveer (1993), Nana was known as a character actor. Even before becoming a household name, Nana trusted in his abilities and went on to demand a Rs 1 crore fee. At that time (in the 1980s), artistes would fear asking for a crore, but Nana demanded, and he earned it. Recalling the same, Nana's co-star Paresh Rawal said, "Nana Patekar is like that! He was the first character actor to demand one crore for a role. Even lead actors didn’t ask for that much back then. But Nana Patekar did- and he got it." Paresh stated that even leading actors would fear asking such a huge amount, but Nana demanded, and he earned it.

When Nana Patekar ordered a producer to wash dishes in his home

Paresh, in an interview with Lallantop, lauded the frank attitude of Nana and how he asked a producer to wash dishes after he ate mutton in his home. "There was this producer – I won’t name him. Nana told him to come home one day. He asked, ‘Do you eat mutton?’ The producer ate. After the meal, Nana said – ‘You ate, right? Now go and wash the dishes.’ That is Nana Patekar- baap hai. Wo alag hi hai. Wo mitti alag hai yaar," Paresh stated. On the work front, Nana was last seen in Anil Sharma's Vanvaas.

