Meet actor who is also doctor, was Shah Rukh Khan's classmate in school, flopped in Bollywood but huge star in...

Palash Sen, who founded the Indian pop rock band Euphoria, was Shah Rukh Khan's classmate at Delhi's St. Columba's School.

Palash Sen comes from a long lineage of medical professionals, being the 17th generation doctor in his family. He pursued his medical education at the University College of Medical Sciences and its teaching hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, affiliated with the University of Delhi. Sen earned both his MBBS and MS degrees in Orthopedics.

During his college years, Palash Sen founded the Indian pop rock band Euphoria in 1998. That same year, they released their debut album Dhoom. Two years later, their second album Phir Dhoom was released, featuring the song Maaeri, which became a massive hit and marked a turning point in Sen’s life, catapulting him to pop icon status.

Palash Sen made his acting debut in the 2002 romantic drama Filhaal, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also featured Tabu, Sushmita Sen, and Sanjay Suri in prominent roles. The singer was also seen in a couple of other films - Mumbai Cutting and Aisa Yeh Jahaan. All the three movies were massive commercial failures and Sen never returned to Bollywood.

The Dhoom Pichak Dhoom singer was Shah Rukh Khan's classmate at Delhi's St. Columba's School. Wishing the actor on his birthday in 2020, Palash had shared a photo from their school days on his X (formerly Twitter). Along with the picture, he wrote, "Happy Birthday @iamsrk my bro. While the world sees you as this larger than life superstar, I still remember the kid who shared the stage, lunch and his dreams with me. Happy Birthday Wiz, Love, Tinman."

Sharing why he has stayed away from Bollywood, Palash Sen told Times Now, "I have no interest in doing jee hazoori of the bigwigs from the film industry. I always wrote and made songs that I wanted to make. I told the stories that I wanted to tell. Staying away from the industry and its trappings got me closer to the people. And the people have sustained us to this day. Sadly, our country does not have a music industry. We have a film industry of which music is a part. I have never sold out to the film industry."

