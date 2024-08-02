Meet actor who was in love with Aishwarya Rai, worked in one film together, was super flop, earned only Rs.., not Vivek

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her Bollywood debut in 1997 with the film 'Aur Pyar Ho Gaya' but the actress failed to win the hearts of the audience with her first film. The actress then starred in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' opposite Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn and became an overnight star. But, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan despite being a megastar, worked in one of the biggest flop films of her career in 2005. She was seen opposite a Bollywood superstar in this film but never worked with him ever again.

In 2005, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in the film 'Shabd' opposite Sanjay Dutt and Zayed Khan. The film became widely popular among the audiences, especially for the intimate scenes shot by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt. However, as per Box Office India, despite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt's presence, this film proved to be a disaster at the box office.

Sanjay Dutt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never worked together in any film after 'Shabd'. Many are unaware that there was a time when Sanjay Dutt was so impressed with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beauty that he never got tired of praising her. He also said in an interview that if the actress stands on the road, all the vehicles will stop for her.

But Sanjay Dutt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, after 'Shabd' in 2005, never appeared together in a film again. Though this film was critically acclaimed, it did not do well at the box office.

Made on a budget of just a little over Rs 9 crore, 'Shabd' earned just a little over Rs 10 crore at the box office, as per Box Office India data.

