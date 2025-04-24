This actor had worked with the biggest filmmakers, including Nikkhil Advani and Anurag Kashyap. Years later, he admitted that watching a film in a cinema hall is now a 'dream' for him.

We all have heard about rags to riches, but when the reverse happens, it leaves many shocked. An actor's world isn't just about the glitz and glamour. There are a few talented artistes who ended up losing more than they gained. Today, we will discuss one such actor, a character artiste who was once part of several good films and was noticed for his parts. However, the luck played such a role that he ended up all alone, and even broke.

Savi Sidhu: The model who became a popular character actor

Savi hailed from Lucknow, and he did his school there. However, for further studies, he went to Chandigarh, and there he tried his hand at modelling. After that, he again returned to Lucknow to study law. At that time, he also joined the theatre, which sharpened his acting skills.

Savi Sidhu with Dimple Kapadia and Akshay Kumar in Patiala House (2011)

Savi started his Bollywood career in 1995 with Taqat. Anurag Kashyap noticed his talent and decided to sign him for Paanch. This Anurag Kashyap movie still remains unreleased, but Savi's performance impressed the filmmaker to such an extent that he even signed him for Black Friday (2007) and Gulaal (2009). His other notable roles include films such as Patiala House (2011), Day D (2013), and Bewakoofiyaan (2014).

Savi Sidhu: From an actor to a loner and a watchman

After Bewakoofiyaan, Savi Sidhu disappeared from the limelight, and five years later, he was spotted as a security guard in a high-rise building of Lokhandwala, Andheri West, in 2019. Film Companion spotted him, and then they took his interview, which went viral in no time.

Very inspired by ur story #SaviSidhu sir. Have always admired ur work in all ur films. Love ur positivity. Will def ask all my casting friends to reach out to u. Thank u @FilmCompanion for sharing his story. Perseverance is the key to overcoming obstacles. https://t.co/mITl3DsmzF — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 19, 2019

In the conversation, Savi revealed his most difficult phase of life, and said, "The toughest phase of my life was when I lost my wife. Then my father passed away, and my mother also died, and later my in-laws too. I was left alone. I am all alone," While working as a watchman, Savi admitted that he can't even afford a bus ticket, so how can he watch a film in a theatre? "It is a 12-hour tough job. It’s a mechanical job. I don’t even have money to buy bus tickets. To watch a film in a theatre is like a dream now. My financial condition is not good.” Soon after this video, Rajkummar Rao and Anurag Kashyap reacted to the video, and even Savi got a role in Maska (2020). However, it's been five years, and Savi has not done any major projects. It seems like he's still struggling financially, and we hope he will return to the big screen with meaty roles.