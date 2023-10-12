Headlines

Aarya 3 trailer: Tigress Sushmita Sen turns ‘rakshas’ to protect her children as her new enemies try to hunt her down

IMD issues 'orange alert' in these states; check list here

Sachin Tendulkar reacts after Rohit Sharma breaks his World Cup record ahead of IND-PAK clash

Meet actor who has worked in 400 films, not a single movie crossed Rs 100 crore, is still called a superstar

Batla House encounter: Delhi HC refuses to confirm Ariz Khan death penalty, upholds conviction

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad crime branch arrests culprit behind 'bomb threat' mail to BCCI | INDvsPAK

Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma Hits 31st ODI Century As India Wins 2nd Match Of World Cup 2023, Beats Afg

Aarya 3 trailer: Tigress Sushmita Sen turns ‘rakshas’ to protect her children as her new enemies try to hunt her down

Maharana Pratap to Prithviraj Chauhan: Lifespans of Rajput kings

Navratri 2023: Significance of the 9 colours of 9 dieties whorshipped

Indian cities that are famous for non-vegetarian foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad crime branch arrests culprit behind 'bomb threat' mail to BCCI | INDvsPAK

Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma Hits 31st ODI Century As India Wins 2nd Match Of World Cup 2023, Beats Afg

IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli And Naveen Ul Haq Share Heartwarming Hug; Light Moment Between Players

Aarya 3 trailer: Tigress Sushmita Sen turns ‘rakshas’ to protect her children as her new enemies try to hunt her down

Film festivals going digital is testament to cinema's resilience in post-Covid world

Ratna Pathak Shah says Bollywood’s best-known films are ‘frame-by-frame copies’ of Hollywood movies: 'We had no real...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who has worked in 400 films, not a single movie crossed Rs 100 crore, is still called a superstar

Mammootty has won three National Film Awards, seven Kerala State Film Awards, and thirteen Filmfare Awards South.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Born on September 7, 1951, Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail is fondly called ‘Mamukka’. Muhammad Kutty known mononymously by the hypocorism Mammootty has worked in more than 400 films but it is interesting to note that none of his films has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. Mammootty is a superb actor who works predominantly in Malayalam and Tamil films. language films. Mammootty has also acted in some Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films. Mammootty made his acting debut around five decades ago and has worked in over 400 films.

Mammootty has won three National Film Awards, seven Kerala State Film Awards, and thirteen Filmfare Awards South. He was also awarded the prestigious Padma Shri by the Government of India awarded him the in 1998. In 2022, he was honoured with Kerala Prabha Award.

Mammootty is a lawyer by profession and has also practiced law for two years. He entered the world of acting as a junior artist in 1971. He worked in his first few films under the name Sajin. He was married to Sulfat in 1980. They have two children, son Dulquer Salmaan and daughter Surumi.

Mammootty is the chairman of Malayalam Communications, which runs the Malayalam television channels Kairali TV, Kairali News and Kairali We. He also owns production ventures, including the distribution-production banner Playhouse and the Mammootty Kampany. On the work, Mammootty’s upcoming films include Kaathal, Bazooka and Brahmayugam.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man tries to eat gigantic 5kg samosa, internet calls him 'Baahubali'

This film has reportedly earned whopping Rs 250 crore even before completing its shoot; not Leo, Dunki, or Salaar

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to re-release in theatres on its 25th anniversary, here's when and where you can watch it

IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

'Bahut rone wala hoon...': Aamir Khan reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare's wedding date, shares his reaction to big day

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE