Meet actor who has worked in 400 films, not a single movie crossed Rs 100 crore, is still called a superstar

Mammootty has won three National Film Awards, seven Kerala State Film Awards, and thirteen Filmfare Awards South.

Born on September 7, 1951, Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail is fondly called ‘Mamukka’. Muhammad Kutty known mononymously by the hypocorism Mammootty has worked in more than 400 films but it is interesting to note that none of his films has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. Mammootty is a superb actor who works predominantly in Malayalam and Tamil films. language films. Mammootty has also acted in some Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films. Mammootty made his acting debut around five decades ago and has worked in over 400 films.

Mammootty has won three National Film Awards, seven Kerala State Film Awards, and thirteen Filmfare Awards South. He was also awarded the prestigious Padma Shri by the Government of India awarded him the in 1998. In 2022, he was honoured with Kerala Prabha Award.

Mammootty is a lawyer by profession and has also practiced law for two years. He entered the world of acting as a junior artist in 1971. He worked in his first few films under the name Sajin. He was married to Sulfat in 1980. They have two children, son Dulquer Salmaan and daughter Surumi.

Mammootty is the chairman of Malayalam Communications, which runs the Malayalam television channels Kairali TV, Kairali News and Kairali We. He also owns production ventures, including the distribution-production banner Playhouse and the Mammootty Kampany. On the work, Mammootty’s upcoming films include Kaathal, Bazooka and Brahmayugam.