Many Bollywood stars come from families with a rich legacy of acting. The actor we're talking about today had a mother who was an iconic figure in the industry, widely regarded as the top choice of directors during the 1960s and 70s.

Following in her footsteps, the actor entered the film industry and starred in several successful films. However, what might surprise you is that while he initially played hero roles, it was his portrayal of villains that really won people's hearts. Despite being celebrated today for his talent, this actor's journey to success was far from easy.

After enduring significant struggles in the film industry, this actor eventually carved a successful path for himself. Known for his grey-shaded roles, he gained immense popularity. His strong connection with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan further boosted his fame. We’re talking about Mohnish Bahl, the son of legendary actress Nutan.

Mohnish began his acting journey in 1983 with the film Bekarar, which unfortunately was a major flop. In the following years, he faced many challenges at the box office. However, everything changed with the release of the 1984 horror film Purana Mandir, which became a big hit and marked a turning point in Mohnish’s career.

Mohnish Bahl's big breakthrough came with his role in Salman Khan's blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya, which proved to be a turning point in his career. In this film, Mohnish played the antagonist, while Salman took on the lead role as the hero. One of the most memorable moments from the movie was the intense fight scene between the two. Before Maine Pyar Kiya, Mohnish had faced a string of six film flops, which made him seriously consider quitting acting and pursuing a career as a pilot. However, it was this Salman Khan-starrer that turned things around for him. His portrayal of the villain in the film was a massive hit, helping Mohnish regain his foothold in the industry.

In a 2021 interview with The Times of India, Mohnish Bahl shared how Salman Khan played a key role in his casting for the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya. He recalled that Salman had recommended him to the Barjatya family for the film. Mohnish candidly revealed, "By the time I got Maine Pyar Kiya, not only had I started my career, but I had also ended it. I thought I was finished after a few flops and was planning to become a pilot. I was working on getting my commercial flying license as I wanted to get a job in something I liked doing, in the aviation sector."

Mohnish Bahl went on to explain, "Salman Khan and I bumped into each other one day, and we became friends. He was also trying to get into the business of filmmaking, so when he got this break in Maine Pyar Kiya, he recommended my name for the villain's role."

Even after delivering a hit film alongside Salman, Mohnish admitted in an interview that he struggled to find good work afterward. Eventually, he shifted to television and became a part of the popular show Dill Mill Gayye. It's been five years since Mohnish has appeared in any films, and he hasn’t worked on any OTT projects either. His last film appearance was in Panipat, which was released in 2019.