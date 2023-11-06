Meet actor who failed class 10th, lived on vada pav, cried at railway station, one ad during Cricket World Cup made...

Sanjay Mishra, on the first day of shooting, struggled with the scene, taking 28 takes to get it right.

Sanjay Mishra, born on October 6, 1963, is one of the most talented actors who of course needs no introduction. He has won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor twice for his roles in Ankhon Dekhi (2015) and Vadh (2022), in addition to numerous other accolades.

A graduate of the National School of Drama, he made his debut in the 1995 film Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India! and later appeared in notable films like Rajkumar (1996) and Satya (1998). He's also recognized for his versatile performances in both drama and comedy genres. But do you know his journey has not been easy, he worked really hard before he became popular.

Let’s take a look at his journey:

Before his breakthrough, Sanjay Mishra appeared in various commercials and minor movie roles. He gained recognition when he featured alongside Amitabh Bachchan in a Mirinda commercial. In 1991, during the shooting of the television series Chanakya, he struggled with 28 takes on his first day, prompting the director to leave him with an assistant director for rehearsal. Mishra's first film role was in Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India! (1995), where he had a small part as a harmonium player.

Sanjay Mishra went to Kendriya Vidyalaya in Varanasi, UP, and went on to graduate from the National School of Drama in New Delhi. Interestingly, he faced academic challenges and failed class 10th twice. However, his passion for the arts led him to pursue a career in the field he was truly passionate about. Sanjay Mishra's grandmother, who sang for the Patna radio station, was a strong influence on him during his childhood vacations.

Sanjay Mishra moved to Mumbai in 1991 but struggled to find significant acting roles. From 1991 to 1999, he explored various aspects of the film industry, such as lighting, art direction, and camerawork. During this period, he even had to rely on vada pao for sustenance at times. He sometimes used to go to railway station to cry and thought of going back to his hometown.

In 1991, Sanjay got a role in the television series Chanakya. However, on the first day of shooting, he struggled with the scene, taking 28 takes to get it right. The 1999 World Cup series catapulted Sanjay Mishra to incredible fame, thanks to his role as Apple Singh in commercials. He became remarkably popular and was subsequently adopted as the face of the channel.

While shooting for Office Office, Sanjay Mishra fell critically ill and suffered a severe stomach infection that required hospitalization. Reportedly, around 15 liters of pus had to be drained from his stomach by the doctors.

Following his father's death, Sanjay Mishra initially chose not to return to Mumbai. He relocated to Rishikesh and began working at a dhaba, preparing omelettes. Although some customers recognized him from his previous films, he remained resolute in his decision. Eventually, it was Rohit Shetty who convinced him to return to Mumbai and act in the movie All the Best.