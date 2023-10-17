Headlines

Time to break the stereotype: A man and a woman can be just friend

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023:Great deals on kurta sets

Leading analysts shed light on high-leverage Forex brokers

How to get 10 free Instagram followers

Meet actor who dropped out of school due to alcoholic father, sold pens on street, later became India's top comedian

Johnny Lever struggled way too hard to make ends meet, he used to sell pens on the streets of Mumbai for survival at the begging of his career.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

Johnny Lever, who worked in more than 300 films and made all of us smile, had a very struggling childhood. Yes! In one of his interviews, the actor and comedian revealed that he had a very struggling childhood due to his alcoholic father.

He had left schooling in 7th class, even though his teachers loved him. While speaking to Mashable India. he said, “My father was an alcoholic, due to which he never paid any attention to us, but it was my elder uncle who paid us for our fees and ration. So after a while I got infuriated and left school. But I got a lot of love while I was in school, I used to imitate everyone."

“Even the teachers. My class teacher, Damyanti teacher, was very lovely. I am still in touch with her. When I left, she sent the students to call me and even wanted to pay the fees and clothes for me to join back the school,” he added.

As per media reports, he sold pens on the street. Johnny Lever struggled way too hard to make ends meet, he used to sell pens on the streets of Mumbai for survival at the begging of his career. Earlier, in an interview, he talked about why he doesn’t get much work now. He stated, “Sometimes, the heroes would feel threatened and my scenes would be edited. They used to watch how the audience would react to my scenes and feel insecure. They started asking writers to come up with comedy scenes for them, as well. The writers would start distributing comedy scenes. And my roles became smaller and smaller, which is what you’re seeing now. Comedy is gone.”

He further mentioned that comedy was given much respect when he was working actively. He has worked in more than 300 films. Earlier, in an interview, Johnny opened up about his relationship with Shah Rukh and spoke about the time when his father was undergoing surgery but he had to shoot for a comedy scene and how SRK stepped in. 

Johnny said, "There were times when I was going through some personal issues and had to film a comedy scene. One such time was when my father had to be operated on, I was a bit preoccupied with it, but I still had to shoot a comic sequence."

