Meet actor who did first film for Chowmein, was stereotyped for servant roles, got lead role after 20 years of career

This outsider has worked with the biggest stars, but it took him 20 years to earn a leading role in a film.

An actor hates getting stereotyped. The artiste wishes to explore different roles, genres, and characters. However, many times a struggling actor, especially an outsider decides to go with the flow and agree to do similar roles. Today we will discuss an actor, whose acting career is two decades old. But he landed his first leading role in the 20th year of his career.

He paved his way by playing small, sometimes forgeable performances. However, his hard work and dedication landed him sharing screen space with the biggest stars of Bollywood. Recently, this actor was seen in a hard-hitting crime thriller, and his acting chops left moviegoers amazed. He's none other than Deepak Dobriyal.

Deepak Dobriyal did his first film for...

Deepak got his first film in the lure of Chowmein and then by showing his talent, he has become a well-known name today. Deepak hails from a small village in Uttarakhand had won everyone's heart with his comic style. Today he has a strong fan following. Everyone likes his character. He is considered a great combination of acting and comedy.

Deepak was typecasted for...

When Deepak stepped into the world of acting, he only got small roles. In 2011, he played the role of Pappi Ji in Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan's film Tanu Weds Manu in such a way that he got recognition in every household. His character became a highlight, and the memories of these characters are still afresh. Before Tanu Weds Manu, Deepak got recognition from this superhit film. Earlier in the year 2006, he had also won a lot of accolades for his role in the crime drama film Omkara.

At the beginning of his career, Deepak was mostly offered the role of a servant. But through his small roles, Deepak made an identity for himself today he is a well-known face in the industry. These days he's busy basking in glory for his performance in the dark crime thriller film Sector 36 with Vikrant Massey. His character in this film, which is streaming on Netflix, is no less than a lead role.

