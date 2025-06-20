Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule has rocked the box office, and its Rule continued even on television. The pan-India blockbuster TV premiere registered the third-best Hindi TV premiere post-COVID.

Ever since Baahubali was released in 2015, the dynamics of the box office and stardom have changed like never before. Earlier, we had superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar. From the down South, we had Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Mohanlal as among the biggest stars from Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. The Prabhas-starrer pan-India blockbuster made him an instant nationwide sensation, expanding the horizons of superstardom and making way for other actors like him to become pan-India stars. Today, we will discuss one such actor from the South who surpassed Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in North India. His latest blockbuster is currently the highest-grossing Hindi film, and now it has also become the 3rd biggest TV premiere post-COVID.

The actor who beat Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor on Indian television is...

Allu Arjun, the Telugu star, created history in 2024 with his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. Sukumar-directed action-drama is the direct sequel of 2021's Pushpa Part One: The Rise. Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in cinemas on December 5 and went on to become an all-time blockbuster, grossing over Rs 1800 crores worldwide, out of which Rs 836 crores contributed from the Hindi version itself. After creating history at the box office, the movie created history on Indian television as well.

Pushpa 2 ruled Indian TV as well

Pushpa 2: The Rule had its World Television Premiere at Z Cinema on May 31, 2025. The film recorded a new benchmark in TRP, and it has become the third-biggest TV premiere post-COVID. As per Track Tollywood reported, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) recorded the TRP rating of 5.1, managed to 5.4 crore viewers. It's also reported that Pushpa 2 became the third-best TRP rating for a Hindi entertainer post-COVID era. Pushpa 2 reportedly beat films like Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Pushpa 2 failed to beat these two films

When it comes to TRPs, Pushpa 2 failed to beat Gadar 2 and Jawan. The Sunny Deol-starrer had a TRP of 6, and the Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee film fetched the ratings of 5.4.