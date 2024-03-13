Twitter
Meet actor who gave audition in exchange for food, overshadowed hero in side role, worked with Salman, Ajay, Saif; now..

This actor broke through with side role that made him more popular than the hero himsef.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

Deepak Dobriyal in Bholaa
It is a well known fact that success in the film industry is not easy to attain. Many actors struggle for years, some even decades, before they get that one big breakthrough. This story is of one such artiste, who struggled and unsuccessfully auditioned for films for years and when he finally got his break, it was purely a matter of chance.

The actor who got his breakthrough role for chowmein

Deepak Dobriyal is one of the most popular character artistes in Bollywood today. The actor has been active in films for two decades now and has been praised for both his comedy and intense roles. But before he became a star, Deepak was a struggler, living in Mumbai and awaiting that breakthrough for almost four years. In 2003, Deepak’s fellow actor friend coaxed him to go with him for an audition and even bribed him with food – some chowmein. The actor aced the audition and eventually landed his first role – in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara.

How Deepak Dobriyal overshadowed his film’s hero

Over the next few years, Deepak established himself as a supporting actor in films like Shaurya and Delhi-6 before landing the role that changed his life. In the 2011 hit Tanu Weds Manu, Deepak had a supporting role while R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut starred as leads. His comic timing, dialogue delivery, and performance made him a crowd favourite with many critics saying that he even stole the show from Madhavan in some scenes.

Deepak Dobriyal’s career since

Over the years, Deepak has worked with some of the top stars in Bollywood, be it Salman Khan (Dabangg and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo), Ajay Devgn (Bholaa), or Saif Ali Khan (Omkara and Laal Kaptaan). The actor will be seen next in The Fable, Raam Reddy’s film that also stars Manoj Bajpayee. It will release later this year.

