Meet actor who adopted 200 villages, provided 2,500 water tankers in drought-hit areas; not Sonu Sood

While Salman Khan continues to face threats from criminal elements, his dedication to social causes remains unwavering. Known not only for his successful acting career but also for his philanthropy, Salman has quietly made a significant impact on the lives of many through his charity work.

Salman Khan’s Lifesaving Support Through Being Human

The actor’s NGO, Being Human, has undertaken numerous initiatives to uplift communities in distress. In drought-hit regions of Maharashtra, the foundation adopted 200 villages and arranged for 2,500 water tankers to provide relief to struggling families in the Marathwada region, as reported by NDTV.

In 2019, when floods devastated several parts of Maharashtra, Salman once again stepped up. Teaming up with Gurugram’s Elan Group, he helped rebuild Khidrapur village in Kolhapur. Sharing the development on Instagram, Salman wrote:

"I wish the ELAN GROUP the very best for their sincere and noble gesture in having adopted, 2019 flood-affected Khidrapur village in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. They have adopted the village in Maharashtra to rebuild their homes."

His work in healthcare, education, and emergency relief has silently transformed lives, proving that his influence goes far beyond the screen.

Recently, Salman Khan has sold his 1,318 square feet apartment in Mumbai for Rs 5.35 crore, Square Yards reported. The apartment in Bandra (West) is located in Shiv Asthan Heights. The transaction was registered in July 2025. In a statement on Wednesday, real estate consultant Square Yards said it has reviewed the property registration documents of the deal by Salman Khan. The deal also includes three car parking spaces.