Meet actor, who was dubbed 'next Shah Rukh Khan', ruined his career after a heartbreak; vowed never to marry, then...

Vivek Oberoi gave many flops after his initial success in Bollywood. He had a breakup with Aishwarya Rai after he claimed Salman Khan had threated him. The star kid vowed never to marry, but then tied the knot with Priyanka Alva in 2010, and has two kids now.

Born on September 3, 1976, Vivek Oberoi celebrates his 48th birthday today. He was born to actor Suresh Oberoi and homemaker Yashodhara Oberoi in Hyderabad, and studied at the private boarding school Mayo College, Ajmer and Mithibai College, Mumbai. The star kid also has a master's degree in acting from New York University.

Vivek earned a lot of critical acclaim for his debut performance in Ram Gopal Varma's crime drama film Company in 2002. In the same year, he also starred in the thriller Road and the romantic drama Saathiya with Rani Mukerji. The actor has admitted that he became arrogant after his initial success and rejected many films including Hum Tum, Munnabhai MBBS, and Bunty Aur Babli. Aditya Chopra, who wanted to repeat the pairing of Vivek and Rani in Hum Tum, had told the actor, "You have the potential to become Shah Rukh Khan but you cannot become Shah Rukh Khan because you already think you are Shah Rukh Khan."

In 2003, while filming the romantic drama Kyun Ho Gaya Na, Vivek fell in love with Aishwarya Rai. During the same year, he held a press conference in which he claimed that Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai's ex boyfriend, had threatened him over several phone calls. This eventually led to Vivek and Aishwarya's breakup and him getting ousted from multiple Bollywood projects due to Salman's influence in the Hindi film industry. He starred in several flops such as Prince, Naksha, Zila Ghaziabad, Kisna, and Mission Istanbul, in the next few years. Aishwarya went on to marry Abhishek Bachchan in 2007.

After a major heartbreak, Vivek had vowed he would never marry but he changed his decision after his first meeting with Priyanka Alva. Recalling the same, the actor said in an interview to Curly Tales, "I didn’t want to get married, I was partying away. I was like no serious relationships. Its too much stress, too much complications. I had my fatherly emotion satisfied with my nieces and nephews. So, I was like, why to get married. My mom said, ‘meet this one girl, meet her and if you don’t like her, you say no, after that I will never tell you to meet anybody else but meet this one.'"

The PM Narendra Modi actor flew to Italy to meet Priyanka, who was then holidaying with her family there. He further added, "I planned to meet her in the afternoon. I thought, I will meet her as a formality, I will take the flight and head back home. One thing led to another, I realised I missed my flight. And then I ended up staying two-three days extra because I just didn’t want to leave. I was flat in love with her like the first 2 hours. It was like love at first sight."

Vivek and Priyanka, daughter of late politician Jeevaraj Alva and dancer-turned politician Nandini Alva, tied the knot with each other in 2010 in a traditional south Indian ceremony in Bangalore. They share two kids, a daughter Ameyaa Nirvana and a son Vivaan Veer. On the work front, Vivek was last seen in Rohit Shetty's crime drama series Indian Police Force, released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year.

