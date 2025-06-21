After the Covid-19 pandemic, Vivek Oberoi shifted to Dubai and founded BNW Real Estate Developments, focusing on the luxury properties in UAE. The star kid, whose last release Kesari Veer in May 2025 didn't even earn Rs 2 crore at the box office, is now worth Rs 1200 crore.

Son of veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, Vivek Oberoi impressed everyone with his amazing performances in Company, Road, Saathiya in his first year in Bollywood. The actor has had a struggling phase since then as he gave one flop after another - Kisna: The Warrior Poet, Pyare Mohan, Home Delivery, Naksha, Mission Istaanbul, and Prince among others. His last hit was the 2013 superhero film Krrish 3, in which he played the antagonist Kaal opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Vivek Oberoi's last release Kesari Veer box office performance

Vivek's last release was the historical action drama Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath, which hit theatres last month in May 2025. Also starring Suniel Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi in the leading roles, the movie was made in around Rs 50 crore. It bombed at the box office and earned just Rs 1.53 crore net in India, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Vivek Oberoi started focusing on business after facing challenges in Bollywood

After his movies started failing at the box office, the PM Narendra Modi actor became an entrepreneur and started building his business empire. In an old interview with The Indian Express Screen, Vivek said, "It was only around 2009 when I decided I didn’t want to be completely dependent on this and built my economic independence. I didn’t want to be in a situation where a lobby could decide your future. Somebody could bully you into doing something because they controlled things."

Vivek Oberoi reveals why he shifted to Dubai

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the actor shifted to Dubai and founded BNW Real Estate Developments, focusing on the luxury properties in UAE. With his real estate company turning out to be a hugely successful venture, Vivek's net worth is now Rs 1200 crore. In a recent interview with the YouTube channel Owais Andrabi: Dubai Property Insider, Oberoi shared about his experiences of living in Dubai. He said, "I came here during Covid initially. It was supposed to be a short term move and I just loved the experience. I asked my family and democratically the family voted to stay. They said, ‘We like it here, we would like to stay here. It’s so close to home that we don’t feel we are far away’. We fly home for the weekend, fly home every holiday that we get and now slowly, over the last 4 years, this has started feeling more like home."

Adding how "incredible positive atmosphere" in Dubai has led to multiplication of his wealth, Vivek concluded, "You have complete freedom. Just respect he local laws, respect the local customs and culture, respect the local people and you have no problem. It’s a conflict free relaxed space where you can thrive."

READ | When Amitabh Bachchan broke his silence on why Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor's engagement was called off: 'If I may be brutally honest...'