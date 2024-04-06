Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who worked in many superhit films, is missing for last 8 years, was accused of..

Vishal Thakkar worked in many hit films and was appreciated for the roles that he played onscreen but tragedy occurred on December 31, 2015, when Vishal Thakkar went missing without leaving a trace.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 12:51 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Do you remember the patient in Rajkumar Hirani's superhit film 'Munna Bhai MBBS' who tried to kill himself because his girlfriend left him? The actor who played this character was much appreciated for his cameo role in the film. He later went on to work in several films such as 'Chandni Bar', 'Tango Charlie' (2005), and 'Tum: A Dangerous Obsession'. He also was a part of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' for a brief period of time. 

The actor we are talking about today is none other than Vishal Thakkar. He worked in many hit films and was appreciated for the roles that he played onscreen but tragedy occurred on December 31, 2015, when Vishal Thakkar went missing without leaving a trace. 

As per multiple media reports, Vishal Thakkar told his mother Durga that he was going to watch 'Star Wars: The Force Awaken' at a theatre. At 10:30 pm the same night, he left his home after borrowing Rs 500 from his mother. That was the last time she saw him.

At 1 am on January 1, 2016, Vishal Thakkar messaged his father Mahendra that he was going to a party and would come back in the morning. However, the actor never returned home and now, it has been more than 8 years that Vishal Thakkar is missing. 

Police revealed during the initial investigation that Vishal Thakkar was last seen on Ghodbunder Road in Thane by his girlfriend. He was spotted by her at 11:45 am as he got into an auto. Soon after this, Vishal Thakkar went off the grid, never to be found again. His phone was switched off and it has been turned on since then. There has been no ransom call and his bank account also remains untouched to this day. 

For the unversed, just three months before he disappeared, Vishal Thakkar's then-girlfriend, a TV actress, had accused him of rape and assault. 

Reports state that Vishal Thakkar was not in a good mental state due to the rape charges and because he was getting less work in the industry. 

It has been over 8 years that Vishal Thakkar has been missing but there is no trace of him as yet. 

